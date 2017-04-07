Press release:

UNC Asheville’s Dance Program will present two performances – the Spring Dance Sharing, both beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28, in Belk Theatre on campus. These performances are free and everyone is welcome to attend.

UNC Asheville students and faculty will present work in these two Spring Dance Sharing performances. Some student works have been created as part of a Choreographing Gender and Identity course, while others have been created through faculty mentorship in independent studies. Students from the Department of Drama will provide lighting and stage management.

UNC Asheville’s Dance Program is directed by Celia Weiss Bambara, assistant professor of dance. In addition to her teaching, Bambara maintains a bi-national dance company in the Ivory Coast and North Carolina. She directs the CCBdance Project, which she co-founded in 2006 with Christian Bambara, to promote intercultural understanding and peace through experimental African-based contemporary dance. The company has performed in many nations in Africa and the Americas, more recently in Europe and received grants from the U.S. State Department, the Puffin Foundation and others.