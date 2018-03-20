UNC Asheville Holds Spring Career Fair on March 27

More than 80 local, regional, national and international businesses and organizations are scheduled to participate in UNC Asheville’s Career Fair from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, in the Sherrill Center on the UNC Asheville campus. Area degree-seeking students and alumni are invited to join UNC Asheville students to learn more about available jobs and internship opportunities.



Employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions, as well as entry-level positions and internships. The fair will feature several of Western North Carolina’s largest employers, including the Eaton Corporation, The Biltmore Company, and the City of Asheville. Mission Health will hold on-site interviews for positions across their business divisions. Nonprofit organizations attending include Peace Corps, City Year, The Nature Conservancy and the Autism Society of North Carolina.

As part of the day’s activities, a drawing for a free suit will be held, sponsored by Jos. A. Bank and Dillard’s. The drawing is open to UNC Asheville students and alumni only.