ASHEVILLE — UNC Asheville senior Phoebe Schneider and her international teammates were named the winners in the Team Case Competition conducted by the international business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma at its Global Leadership Summit in November.

Students were grouped into 35 teams, and Schneider’s group emerged victorious based on innovative and creative solutions for their assigned business case, and for the effectiveness of their presentation. Judges for the competition were business and community leaders, deans from accredited business programs, and Beta Gamma Sigma leaders.

“Being randomly assigned to a group of people from all over the world brought the chance to integrate our personal experiences and educations into the solution and learn from one another,” said Schneider, who hails from Lone Tree, Colo., and is double-majoring in psychology and management, with an emphasis in global business. “As for winning the award, it was an incredible honor, especially because of the high level of competition within the conference.”

Schneider’s team came up with business solutions emphasizing the integration of cutting-edge technology into not only marketing, but into the product itself. In this case, that product was furniture. “I have always been a proponent of incorporating technology into our daily lives, and our case scenario allowed us to apply this concept and uncover certain advances that we would recommend for a business to implement from the perspective of millennials,” said Schneider. “I am interested in becoming an attorney and working in copyright and trademark law, and I can see myself potentially working with companies who are interested in implementing emerging technologies.”

“Phoebe is an exemplary student-athlete – she runs track and cross country – who embodies our values for innovation and academic rigor,” said Associate Professor Micheal Stratton, who chairs UNC Asheville’s Department of Management and Accountancy. Schneider was named in October to the Big South Conference Cross Country All-Academic Team. “We couldn’t be more proud of her contributions inside and outside of the classroom. Her success at the BGS GLS is a testament to her perseverance, creativity, and skill as a team-player and leader,” said Stratton.

The Department of Management and Accountancy maintains accreditation with AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. AACSB is the most rigorous and prestigious international distinction afforded to programs in management and accountancy. Less than one-third of management programs in the U.S. earn this recognition and only 5% of the 16,000 business programs worldwide are accredited by AACSB.

