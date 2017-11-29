Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum (FBF) will present 2017 Taxes in Two Parts, with “year-end must-do’s” for family businesses, followed by exit tax strategies for those considering selling their businesses. This event takes place on Thursday, Dec. 7, with registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., and will conclude by 11 a.m. It takes place in the Sherrill Center on campus, in the Ingles Mountain View Room.

The presenters for part one will be Mickey R. Dale and Rollin J. Groseclose, both shareholders and vice presidents of taxation services at Johnson Price Sprinkle, certified public accountants. Jeff Palmer, founder and CEO of The Palmer Group which offers financial planning and investment advisory services, will present part two on exit tax strategies.

2017 Taxes in Two Parts is free to FBF members and first-time FBF attendees, and $99 for all others. Register online to attend the workshop at fbf.unca.edu/register.

The Family Business Forum will present more programs in the new year beginning with these two sessions, both in UNC Asheville’s Sherrill Center, Ingles Mountain View Room:

· Surviving Fraud in Your Family Business with Tyra Dellacroce of Connecticut Stone, a family-owned and operated business – Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

· Reducing Health Costs with Frederick Reese of Western Carolina Industries and Patrick Long of River Oak Risk LLC – Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

The Family Business Forum is a member-driven organization located at UNC Asheville. All forum events are based on feedback from members, and membership in the forum is open to family and privately-held businesses. The mission of the UNC Asheville Family Business Forum is to provide professional learning opportunities to help family-owned businesses maximize the overall well-being of their company and to assist with transition planning for the next generation of family ownership. UNC Asheville’s Family Business Forum is the only ongoing professional development and awareness-raising environment specifically designed for family businesses in Western North Carolina.

For more information, visit fbf.unca.edu or contact Cindy Clarke at cclarke@unca.edu or 828.232.5091.