Press release form the Asheville Jewish Community Center:

Don’t Miss the JCC Pool Community Day and Grand Opening Party!

We’re having a pool party, and you’re invited! On December 10, following the JCC Hanukkah 8K, all are welcome to come for a swim, take a tour and help us to celebrate the opening of our new pool at 40 Clyde Street. There will be free admission to the pool all day until 5:00 pm, and the Grand Opening Celebration will take place from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm! Stop by to learn more about how to become a pool member and all of the Aquatics programs we have planned for the new year. Join us after the Hanukkah 8K and bring a friend!

The JCC Hanukkah 8K is Less Than Two Weeks Away!

Register NOW for the JCC Hanukkah 8K! The event is a community-wide celebration of the upcoming 8 day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. Proceeds of the JCC Hanukkah 8K will benefit Shalom Children’s Center. Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate. The race begins at 9:15 am at 236 Charlotte Street, in the JCC parking lot. Register online today at raceroster.com.

Come Hear Billy Jonas in a Family-Friendly JCC Benefit Concert!

Get your tickets now to the Billy Jonas Holiday Family Concert happening at 3 pm on December 17 at the Grey Eagle! Everyone’s favorite Billy Jonas will perform in this JCC benefit concert, with 100% of proceeds going toward the JCC Capital Campaign! It’s funky folk music for the whole family! In addition, JCC all-star musicians Penny White and Seth Kellam will open and join Billy. Come celebrate the holidays, sing along, and help raise money for the JCC!