Press release from UNCA:

The Regional Science Olympiad, hosted and staged by UNC Asheville, brought young scientists from 23 middle and high schools across Western North Carolina together to compete in 46 events on Saturday, March 3. The top three high school varsity and top two middle school varsity teams move on to the statewide tournament, held April 20-21 at NC State.

High schools represented in the Science Olympiad were Charles D. Owen High, Chase High School, East Henderson High School, Henderson County Early College, Madison High School, McDowell High School, Nesbitt Discovery Academy, North Henderson High School, Piedmont High School, Polk County High School, Robbinsville High School, Tuscola High School, and West Henderson High School.

The participating middle schools were Avery Middle School, East McDowell Middle School, Fairview School, Flat Rock Middle School, Foothills Community School, Madison Middle School, Polk County Middle School, Rugby Middle School, Valley Springs Middle School and West McDowell Middle School.

Organization and judging for the Science Olympiad was provided by UNC Asheville faculty, students, alumni and staff, and by volunteers from many other schools, businesses and organizations including the NC State University Engineering Program, Asheville Museum of Science, and the American Cryptogram Association.

RESULTS OF REGIONAL SCIENCE OLYMPIAD 2018

High School Varsity

1. Henderson County Early College

2. Polk County High School

3. West Henderson High School

High School Junior Varsity

1. West Henderson High School JV1

2. West Henderson High School JV2

Middle School Varsity

1. Fairview School

2. Polk County Middle School

3. Avery Middle School

Middle School Junior Varsity

1. Polk County Middle School JV

2. Fairview School JV2

Spirit awards were given to West McDowell Middle School Varsity and McDowell High School JV for best embodying the spirit of the Science Olympiad.

For more information on the Regional Science Olympiad, contact George Heard, professor of chemistry, at gheard@unca.edu, or Evan Couzo, assistant professor of STEM education, at ecouzo@unca.edu.