Press release from UNC Asheville:

The NCISAA is pleased to announce that its 2024 Division II Track & Field State Championship will be held May 17 and 18 at the University of North Carolina Asheville’s newly renovated Karl Straus Track & Field facility. The premier Olympic-level facility features a new 8-lane Super X 720 track by Mondo and will create an outstanding experience for the student athletes.

Sarah Bednar, Athletic Director of Asheville School said, “Asheville School is excited to welcome our fellow NCISAA DII track teams to the mountains and we are grateful to be working with the NCISAA, UNC Asheville and Explore Asheville to host a spectacular championship.” It’s anticipated that 450 athletes from 20 high schools will compete in the 2024 championship and could include 700 spectators.

Janet R. Cone, UNC Asheville Director of Athletics shared, “Our university and staff are excited to work alongside our fellow community members to deliver a memorable experience to these talented athletes and their families from all over the state.”

Vic Isley, President & CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority added, “Explore Asheville and the tourism development authority were proud to invest in the Karl Straus Track renovation with our UNC Asheville partners for our community and to attract events like NCISAA here. Together we are planning a festive atmosphere for teams, athletes, and spectators by providing access to wonderful amenities, hotels, experiences and more.”