Press release from United Way of Henderson County:

Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12, will be the days to LIVE UNITED as hundreds of volunteers will complete dozens of service projects around the county to benefit Henderson County non-profit organizations during this year’s Days of Caring.

United Way of Henderson County is encouraging all area non-profit organizations, schools, or government agencies to submit the project(s) they most need completed this year. Last year, 200 Days of Caring volunteers spent a cumulative 624 hours working at 40 different projects with 28 of our local non-profit agencies. Volunteers spread mulch on flower beds and playgrounds, helped organize and label materials, planted gardens, painted, built steps for homebound seniors, moved furniture, cleaned schools, sewed pillows for hospice patients, read to children, and many other activities. Project submissions from agencies must be received by April 6.

Volunteers may begin registering Wednesday, April 11. Teams and individuals of all skill sets are encouraged to get involved, as there will be a variety of projects to complete. Local businesses, civic groups, clubs, and churches are encouraged to sign- up and send individuals or teams to volunteer on May 11 and 12. For more information on how to submit a project, sign-up as a volunteer, or learn more about United Way of Henderson County, visit our website at www.volunteerhendo.org or call 692-1636 x1108.