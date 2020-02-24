Press release from American Red Cross Blood Services:

The community is invited to be the lifeline patients need this winter by donating blood. Donors can help save lives.

Blood donations often decline during winter months. However, there is no substitute for donated blood. By giving now, donors can ensure lifesaving treatments are available for patients throughout the winter months.

To make an appointment please call 828-803-2884 or visit RedCrossBlood.org,

Upcoming Blood Drives in Buncombe County –

2/26/2020 Asheville YMCA

30 Woodfin Street

Asheville, NC 28801

Hours 8:30am to 1:00pm

2/26/2020 First Baptist Church Swannanoa

503 Park Street

Swannanoa, NC 28778

Hours 1:00pm to 6:00pm

2/28/2020 The Rotary Club of Asheville

Trinity Episcopal Church – Fellowship Hall

60 Church St

Asheville, NC 28801

Hours 11:00am to 3:30pm

3/4/2020 Ira B. Jones Elementary School

544 Kimberly Avenue

Asheville, NC 28804

Hours 1:00pm to 6:00pm

3/9/2020 Asheville Christian Academy

74 Riverwood Road

Swannanoa, NC 28778

Hours 10:00am to 2:30pm

3/11/2020 Mountain Ridge Wellness Center

611 Old US Highway 70

Black Mountain, NC 28711

Hours 9:00am to 2:00pm

3/12/2020 South College

140 Sweeten Creek Road

Asheville, NC 28803

Hours 12:30pm to 5:00pm

3/13/2020 Black Mountain Fire Department

106 Montreat Rd

Black Mountain, NC 28711

Hours 10:30am to 4:00pm

3/18/2020 Black Mountain Community

Black Mountain Presbyterian Church

117 Montreat Road

Black Mountain, NC 28711

Hours 1:30pm to 6:00pm

3/18/2020 Change Healthcare

300 Ridgefield Court Suite 308

Asheville, NC 28806

Hours 10:00am to 2:30pm