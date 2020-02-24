Press release from American Red Cross Blood Services:
The community is invited to be the lifeline patients need this winter by donating blood. Donors can help save lives.
Blood donations often decline during winter months. However, there is no substitute for donated blood. By giving now, donors can ensure lifesaving treatments are available for patients throughout the winter months.
To make an appointment please call 828-803-2884 or visit RedCrossBlood.org,
Upcoming Blood Drives in Buncombe County –
2/26/2020 Asheville YMCA
30 Woodfin Street
Asheville, NC 28801
Hours 8:30am to 1:00pm
2/26/2020 First Baptist Church Swannanoa
503 Park Street
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Hours 1:00pm to 6:00pm
2/28/2020 The Rotary Club of Asheville
Trinity Episcopal Church – Fellowship Hall
60 Church St
Asheville, NC 28801
Hours 11:00am to 3:30pm
3/4/2020 Ira B. Jones Elementary School
544 Kimberly Avenue
Asheville, NC 28804
Hours 1:00pm to 6:00pm
3/9/2020 Asheville Christian Academy
74 Riverwood Road
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Hours 10:00am to 2:30pm
3/11/2020 Mountain Ridge Wellness Center
611 Old US Highway 70
Black Mountain, NC 28711
Hours 9:00am to 2:00pm
3/12/2020 South College
140 Sweeten Creek Road
Asheville, NC 28803
Hours 12:30pm to 5:00pm
3/13/2020 Black Mountain Fire Department
106 Montreat Rd
Black Mountain, NC 28711
Hours 10:30am to 4:00pm
3/18/2020 Black Mountain Community
Black Mountain Presbyterian Church
117 Montreat Road
Black Mountain, NC 28711
Hours 1:30pm to 6:00pm
3/18/2020 Change Healthcare
300 Ridgefield Court Suite 308
Asheville, NC 28806
Hours 10:00am to 2:30pm
