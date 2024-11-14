Press release from North Carolina Department of Transportation:
As of 3:15 p.m., NCDMV’s connection to the NCDIT mainframe was restored and NCDMV was able to resume processing transactions in-person, online and at its self-service kiosks. NCDIT will continue to monitor its systems.
ROCKY MOUNT – N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles operations are being severely impacted by N.C. Department of Information Technology mainframe computer connection issues.
After dealing with sporadic connections to the mainframe for the last 24 hours, NCDMV has stopped processing transactions at the state’s 112 driver license offices until the problem is resolved.
License plate agencies, online services, and self-service kiosks are also affected and have been experiencing sporadic outages.
NCDIT is working with NCDMV, other affected state agencies, and vendors to restore service as soon as possible.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.