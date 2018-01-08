Press release from Community Foundation of Henderson County:

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast Committee is pleased to host the 18th annual breakfast at Blue Ridge Community College on Monday, Jan. 15.

This year’s program, “Keeping the Legacy Alive,” will feature keynote speaker Valaida Fullwood. Fullwood is a North Carolina native with roots in Morganton area and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is the award winning author of Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists. In 2012, Giving Back received the prestigious McAdam Book Award, which recognizes “the most inspirational and useful new book for the non-profit sector.”

Fullwood will have limited copies of her book available for purchase at the event and will be taking time to autograph copies. Giving Back is $36.50, and credit cards will be accepted.

Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. with the program directly following at 9 a.m.

Though a ticketed event, the MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast is open to the public and will be held at Blue Ridge Community College’s Technology Education & Development Center, in the Blue Ridge Conference hall.

Tickets are required and may be purchased at Community Foundation of Henderson County’s office: 401 North Main Street; Suite 300, please call 828-697-6224. Additionally, tickets may be purchased at the door. Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12.