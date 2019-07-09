Press release from Vaya Health:
The Vaya Health Board of Directors will hold a special called meeting pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.12(b) on Friday, July 12, at 3:00 p.m. Participation is available in person or by telephone. The agenda will be posted on the Vaya Health public website prior to the meeting. Please use the following information to dial-in:
Dial-in +1 (828) 552-4129 Passcode 789 937 32#
