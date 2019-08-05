Press release from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs:

On August 4, 2019, at approximately 8:48 a.m., a Veteran died by suicide in the visitor parking lot of Charles George VA Medical Center. The Asheville Police Department is investigating the incident.

We are saddened by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to the Veteran’s family, friends and caregivers.

Suicide prevention is the VA’s number one clinical priority. Charles George VA Medical Center and its community outpatient clinics at Hickory, Rutherford County, and Franklin have many services for Veterans who are struggling with mental health concerns, such as depression, post-traumatic stress, anxiety, military sexual trauma, and substance use disorders.

Veterans, their family members, and their caregivers may contact Dr. Laura Tugman, Assistant Chief of Mental Health at (828) 298-7911, extension 2009, for information on services and programs. Additionally, the Veteran Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-273-8255. Users may also text the hotline at 838255 or go online at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net for a confidential chat with a caring, qualified responder.