The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority has scheduled three meetings for the public to weigh in on the agency’s Tourism Management and Investment Plan. The planning process will use data collection and input from community leaders, residents and public entities to develop guidelines for investing hotel occupancy tax revenues over a 10-year period.

The agency will hold the following public input sessions in August:

Thursday, Aug. 15, noon-2 p.m.

U.S. Cellular Center, Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood St., Asheville

Thursday, Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Arthur R. Edington Center, 133 Livingston St., Asheville

Friday, Aug. 16, 9-11 a.m.

U.S. Cellular Center, Banquet Hall, 87 Haywood St., Asheville

Residents are also invited to complete an online survey on the effects of tourism in the community.