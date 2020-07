Thank you for your support of Voices in the Laurel!

We will be hosting our second session of SummerVoice Camp next week (Monday-Friday, July 27-31) on the Zoom platform from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. daily. This session will be for rising 1st-5th graders, and we will feature special guests, games and recreation, arts and crafts and so much more! Registration is taking place on our website at www.voicesinthelaurel.org