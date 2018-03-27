Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Haywood Regional Medical Center will host the first of their 2018 Walk With a Doc walking program on Sat. April 7 at 10 am at Lake Junaluska Kern Center featuring David Peterson, cardiologist, speaking on “Risk Factors for Heart Attacks.”

Date: Saturday April 7, 2018

Time: 10 am

Location: Lake Junaluska – Kern Center Porch (adjacent to the pool)

Topic: Risk Factors for Heart Attack

Doctor: David Peterson, Cardiology

“According to WebMD, a healthy lifestyle may prevent 80% of heart attacks. So being able to talk with community members about heart attacks while also helping them lower their chances by walking, it’s just a wonderful program to be a part of ,” said Dave Peterson, MD, Cardiologist with Haywood Regional.

Walk with a Doc is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage healthy physical activity in people of all ages, and reverse the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle in order to improve the health and well-being of the country. “This program had tremendous participation and success in our area last year,” said Kate Queen, MD, rheumatologist with Haywood Regional. “Last year we had more than 360 walkers come out taking roughly 128,600 steps during the program. It’s an opportunity to encourage healthy lifestyle, and meet and talk with our physicians about topics that interest, or maybe even concern you.”

Queen encourages anyone in the community to join the walk. This is a FREE program and pre-registration is not required. Just show up! Why walk? There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risk of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer, blood-pressure, and Type 2 diabetes.

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide these benefits, as well:

1. Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

2. Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

3. Enhance mental well-being

4. Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Haywood Regional will be hosting a Walk with a Doc event on the first Saturday of every month April – October at Lake Junaluska Kern Center. For more information about the local Walk with a Doc schedule and upcoming topics or physicians, visit WalkwithaDoc or watch for updates on the Haywood Regional Facebook page at Facebook.com/MyHaywoodRegional. Free blood pressure readings are also provided.

About Dave Peterson, MD

David Peterson is a board-certified in cardiovascular disease with Western Carolina Cardiology. He received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN, and completed his residency at USAF Medical Center Keesler in Keesler AFB, MS. He completed his fellowship at Wilford Hall USAF MC in Lackwood AFB, TX. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease. He is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support by the American Heart Association.