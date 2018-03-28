New Buncombe County Child Data Card Reveals Troubling Lack of Progress on Child Poverty

RALEIGH, NC—The new Buncombe County Data Card shows that child poverty and hunger remain major problems for children. 46 percent of Buncombe County children still live in poor or near-poor homes, a major risk factor for negative educational, health, and economic outcomes in the future. Additionally, 22 percent of Buncombe County children live in food insecure households putting at risk their immediate health, safety, and ability to learn.

“In Buncombe County, as across our country, child poverty remains unacceptably high. While the majority of children in poverty in our county are white, it disproportionately impacts African-American and Latinx children at higher rates than their white peers. We have the know-how to remove this chronic barrier to our children’s healthy development, well-being, and educational success, but we need the political will,” said Greg Borom, director of advocacy at Children First/Communities in Schools of Buncombe County.

NC Child, the statewide advocacy group that authored the report cards, called on elected officials and candidates for office to champion children’s issues in the coming election and to take specific actions to address the ongoing child poverty crisis in North Carolina.

“Big problems demand big solutions,” said Michelle Hughes, executive director of NC Child. “Each year, our elected representatives have an extraordinary opportunity to use public policy to improve the lives of children and families. In 2018, we hope candidates will take bold steps to support families by making affordable, high-quality health insurance available in North Carolina, investing in our public schools, and expanding access to quality early learning programs for young children.”

The data snapshot shows how children and families are faring in 15 key areas of well-being. Aside from family financial security, North Carolina and Buncombe County are making halting progress toward improving children’s health and education, but a stronger investment in evidence-based policy solutions is needed to assure children’s current well-being and long-term success.

88 percent of women in YY County received early prenatal care in 2016 vs. 88 percent in 2015. Statewide, 69 percent of women received early prenatal care.

Relatedly, 8.9 percent of babies were born at a low-birthweight in 2016 vs 8.5 percent in 2015. Statewide, 9 percent of babies were born at a low-birthweight.

In 2017, 88.3 percent of high school students graduated on time compared to 85.7 percent in 2016. Statewide, 86.5 percent graduated on time.

“Marginal progress is better than no progress, but the fact remains that our state’s children face far too many barriers to success. Treading water isn’t good enough,” said Whitney Tucker, research director at NC Child. “North Carolina’s children demand our best efforts to improve their circumstances now so they can thrive in the future.”

The Buncombe County Data Card also includes sample questions that constituents can ask candidates for office about their plans to accelerate North Carolina’s progress on key issues facing children, such as early education, family financial security, and access to health insurance for parents.

NC Child calls on constituents, candidates, and current elected officials to make children their top priority in 2018.

To compare Buncombe County child well-being indicators with other counties or statewide data, follow this link.