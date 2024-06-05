Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:

A stretch of Interstate 40 will close this weekend, weather permitting, allowing contract crews to rehabilitate and resurface a bridge between I-26 and Hendersonville Road (Exit 50).

Crews from DBA Harrison Construction Company of Asheville plan to close I-40 East from the I-240 East/I-26 West interchange (Exit 46B) to Hendersonville Road from 8 p.m. Friday through Monday at 6 a.m. to work on the eastbound bridge over Hominy Creek.

This is the second major operation of a $27.9 million interstate rehabilitation project that includes roadway resurfacing and bridge overlays. It will also address spalling concrete on bridge substructure components — including the piers — and improve the riding surface of the four I-40 bridges over Hominy Creek and two bridges over the French Broad River. The contract calls for completion in the spring of 2026.

The primary detour will utilize I-240 East. Digital signs across the area notify motorists to use I-240 East for I-40 East being closed ahead. The ramp from I-26 West to I-40 East will be closed with message boards alerting motorists to continue to I-240 East. The Brevard Road onramp to I-40 East will also be closed with traffic detoured to utilize the I-240 East detour route.

As construction progresses through the year, the traffic plan includes phases with nighttime lane closures for the asphalt resurfacing, installation of a new guardrail, concrete drainage construction and pavement markers. Alternative options included regular daytime closures which would have extended the length of the contract and created more traffic disruptions.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.