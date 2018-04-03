Press release from Western Carolina University:

Western Carolina University’s Free Enterprise Speaker Series will hold a double-header of panel discussions looking at federal tax reform in Asheville and on the Cullowhee campus Monday, April 16.

“Federal Tax Reform: Good Enough? Far Enough? Fair Enough?” will be the topic for Amity Shlaes, a financial journalist and author, and Roy Cordato, senior economist with the John Locke Foundation, a North Carolina-based conservative think tank. The upside and downside of recent changes for personal and corporate tax structure will be discussed.

The Asheville event begins at 10:45 a.m. at Hyatt Place, 199 Haywood Street. The Cullowhee campus event will be in Room 101 of the Forsyth Building from 5-6:15 p.m. Both events are open to the public and free of charge.

Shlaes is board chair of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Forgotten Man: A New History of the Great Depression” and a former Wall Street Journal editorial board member.

Cordato is an adjunct faculty member in the economics department of N.C. State University, a former senior economist at the Institute for Research on the Economics of Taxation in Washington, D.C., and a contributor to Washington Times, Christian Science Monitor and National Review Online.

With three events each semester, WCU’s Free Enterprise Speaker Series “offers a forum for the campus and community to explore all points of view on important issues of the day, hear from renowned experts from a variety of fields and understand multiple perspectives through civil, informed discourse,” said Edward Lopez, WCU professor of economics and director of the university’s Center for the Study of Free Enterprise, which sponsors the series.

For more information, contact Polly Smith Benzant, administrative support for the Center for the Study of Free Enterprise, at apsmith@wcu.edu.