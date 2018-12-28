Press release from the Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their co-hosted winter series of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series offered by AMOS.

WHO: In January, AMOS welcomes Elizabeth Porter, UNCA professor of Economics for a talk entitled: The World Food Challenge, Crisis or Opportunity? For the February pub talk, AMOS welcomes Phyllis Stiles, founder of the Xerces Society’s programs Bee City USA® for her talked entitled: Pollinators, People and the Planet: A Love Story.

WHAT: The winter series spans a range of engaging topics, all focused on how locals use and rely on science, technology, math, and engineering to understand our Food Systems.

WHEN: Friday, January 18 and February 15, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Collider

1 Haywood St. – Suite 401

Asheville, NC 28801

Top floor of the downtown Wells Fargo building

Attendees are invited to enjoy light bites provided by Ingles and beer provided by Wicked Weed before settling in for a fascinating night of science.

This is the sixth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer, dog behavior, neuroscience of bias, the value of WNCs food systems, and more.

The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions has partnered with the museum to co-host the 2019 Science Pub series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.

For more information about AMOS, the Science Pub Series, or The Collider contact Christa Flores, cflores@ashevillescience.org.