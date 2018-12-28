Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:

As a strong storm system marches across North Carolina, heavy rain is prompting N.C. Department of Transportation crews to temporarily close some roads due to flooding.

Multiple flooded, impassable roads have been reported, particularly in western North Carolina. Those counties with multiple flooded roads include Polk, Henderson, Madison, Yancey, McDowell, Wilkes, Stokes, Yadkin, Stanly, Richmond, Duplin, Lenoir, Wayne, Rockingham, Randolph, Person and Wake counties.

If you must travel, be sure to slow down and leave extra room between your vehicle and those in front of you. If you come across a road covered with water or closed by a barricade, turn around. Any standing water could be covering up a road hazard, like debris or downed power lines. Never drive around a barricade or move it off the road, as those barricades are there for motorists’ protection.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.