Press release from Democracy North Carolina:

N.C. lawmakers will return to Raleigh this week to take up House Bill 717 (HB717), a bill that would change districts used to elect judges and prosecutors in North Carolina. The legislation has been widely criticized by legal professionals, lawmakers, and voting rights advocates as yet another effort to redraw maps for partisan control.

On Monday, October 9, at 6 p.m., voting rights group Democracy North Carolina will lead a rally in Asheville’s Pack Square Park (121 College St.) in opposition to this legislation.

This hour-long rally will feature speakers from various state and community organizations that are fighting legislative efforts to gerrymander voting districts. Attendees will receive an update on HB717, its potential impact on judicial independence, and how they can get involved in the state’s movement for redistricting reform.

WHAT: WNC Against Judicial Gerrymandering Rally

WHEN: Monday, October 9 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Pack Square Park (121 College St., Asheville)