Press release:

Asheville Workplace Challenge



The Asheville Workplace Challenge (AWC) is an opportunity for businesses and organizations throughout Asheville and Buncombe County to step up and show just how big an impact they can make on the livability of our community. The AWC is a tool where you can show, and be recognized for, what you are doing to conserve energy, water and resources in the workplace to do your part to help the City of Asheville thrive as a sustainable community.

Once your scorecard has been submitted, you will have the opportunity to update it regularly throughout the year. The final deadline to update your scorecard will be the April 2018, before the annual awards ceremony in late spring-early summer of 2018

Sign up to participate in the challenge here.

Lexington Avenue Art Project, Drop In October 18

Please join us Wednesday, October 18th at Lexington Avenue Brewery to meet the four selected artists for the Lexington Avenue Art Project who will be displaying their final submissions for public review.

Drop in between 4-6pm, meet the artists and let the Jury Committee know which works you like the most. More information here.

Parade Application Deadline Extended

The 2017 Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles and with the theme Holiday Magic, is Saturday, November 18 from 11am to 1pm throughout Downtown Asheville. Applications for entry are now available here and are due Tuesday, October 10 by 5pm.

If you have questions about the rules or the application, please contact Event Manager Kat McReynolds prior to submission. Complete your application here.