Press release:
Asheville Workplace Challenge
The Asheville Workplace Challenge (AWC) is an opportunity for businesses and organizations throughout Asheville and Buncombe County to step up and show just how big an impact they can make on the livability of our community. The AWC is a tool where you can show, and be recognized for, what you are doing to conserve energy, water and resources in the workplace to do your part to help the City of Asheville thrive as a sustainable community.
Once your scorecard has been submitted, you will have the opportunity to update it regularly throughout the year. The final deadline to update your scorecard will be the April 2018, before the annual awards ceremony in late spring-early summer of 2018
Sign up to participate in the challenge here.
Lexington Avenue Art Project, Drop In October 18
Please join us Wednesday, October 18th at Lexington Avenue Brewery to meet the four selected artists for the Lexington Avenue Art Project who will be displaying their final submissions for public review.
Drop in between 4-6pm, meet the artists and let the Jury Committee know which works you like the most. More information here.
Parade Application Deadline Extended
The 2017 Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles and with the theme Holiday Magic, is Saturday, November 18 from 11am to 1pm throughout Downtown Asheville. Applications for entry are now available here and are due Tuesday, October 10 by 5pm.
If you have questions about the rules or the application, please contact Event Manager Kat McReynolds prior to submission. Complete your application here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.