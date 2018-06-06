Press release from WNCAP:

WNCAP announced today the selection of Antonio Del Toro as its new Executive Director. He will help lead WNCAP during its fourth decade of providing resources to people living with HIV/AIDS in 18 counties in Western North Carolina.

“WNCAP has matured into a multi-faceted organization,” says President of the WNCAP Board, Mark Collins. “Each chapter of its long, rich history is full of change and transition, all leading to a stronger and more diverse organization.” Beginning in 1986 as a care-centered hospice group for people living with AIDS, WNCAP has evolved to tackle the intersecting opioid and HIV epidemics through syringe access programming, partnering in advocacy efforts, case management, cause awareness campaigns, community outreach, prevention education, and more.

Antonio Del Toro has worked with WNCAP since 2013, most recently as Associate Executive Director, where he improved operations and guided core programming in support of the organization’s mission. His responsibilities now include board governance, financial stewardship, and strategic planning.

“I am honored to lead WNCAP during a period of dynamic growth for the organization,” remarks Del Toro. “I look forward to continuing to partner with the community as we fight together for a future where there are no new cases of HIV in Western North Carolina. WNCAP will continue to fight stigma, spread awareness, and empower members of the community to advocate on their own behalf.”

Additionally, Iosvany Gispert, former Compliance and Implementation Manager, has been elevated to Associate Executive Director. Gispert will continue to manage a number of vital community outreach programs, including the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which allows WNCAP to dispense lifesaving medications to people living with HIV/AIDS. Collins elaborates, “The wealth of knowledge and compassion that both Antonio and Iosvany each bring to WNCAP ensures the agency and its clients will continue to be well served.”