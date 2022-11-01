Press release from Western NC Civil War Roundtable:
The Western NC Civil War Roundtable will continue its 2022 series of programs on Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. with Michael Hardy speaking about George Washington Kirk. The program will take place at the Haywood County Library in Waynesville at 678 S. Haywood St. and is free and open to the public.
In the mid-1800s, no character within the region was more loved or despised than Union officer George Kirk. He led groups of soldiers, often consisting of mountain Unionists and deserters from the Confederate army, on raids between Tennessee and North Carolina. As the Confederate Home Guard struggled to keep western North Carolina communities safe and keep the war effort going, Kirk’s men brought fear throughout the region for their ability to strike and create havoc without warning. Mr. Hardy will detail Kirk’s origins, his recruitment methods, and the effectiveness of his various raids.
Michael C. Hardy is a widely recognized expert and author on the American Civil War. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and was named North Carolina Historian of the Year in 2010 by the Society of North Carolina Historians. He was also given the Alice Parker Award for Outstanding Literature and Art in 2012 by the University of Alabama. His work has appeared in national magazines and he has published numerous books on local history and civil war topics. Among his titles are “North Carolina In the Civil War,” “Avery County, North Carolina,” and most recently, “Kirk’s Civil War Raids Along the Blue Ridge.” He blogs regularly at “Looking for North Carolina’s Civil War.” When he is not researching and writing, Michael and his family volunteer as interpreters at historic sites in western North Carolina and East Tennessee.
The WNC Civil War Roundtable meetings will continue on December 12 at our Christmas Party. The topic of the presentation at this event will be “Devil Dan Sickles.” More information on this program can be found at http://wnccwrt.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.