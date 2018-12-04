Press release from Friends of the WNC Nature Center:

The red wolves at the WNC Nature Center have long been a part of the important Species Survival Plan (SSP) program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Through this program, the WNC Nature Center has proudly seen thirteen red wolf pups born into their care.

The SSP program is designed to assist in conservation and ensure the long-term sustainability of animal populations like the red wolf. This work is critical to the red wolf, whose number in the wild have dwindled below 50 animals. Due to this extremely small wild population, the red wolf is considered scientifically extinct in the wild. It is now up to conservation programs like the SSP to ensure that the red wolf species has a future.

Red wolves, Van and Rozene, have recently left the WNC Nature Center for Fossil Rim Nature Center in Glen Rose, Texas. This transition was recommended by the SSP program since Van and Rozene had not yet successfully bred together. They’re hopeful that a change of scenery might help them to be successful. Van was born at the WNC Nature Center in 2012 and Rozene arrived in 2015 from a zoo in Missouri.

Red wolves Karma and Garnet are the new red wolves at the WNC Nature Center. Karma transitioned from Chehaw Park in Albany, Georgia, where she was born. Garnet came from Reflection Riding Nature Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. They are both three years old. The WNC Nature Center is hopeful that the red wolves will be a successful breeding pair and that they could soon welcome more red wolf pups at the Center! This important work will contribute to the future of the red wolf species.