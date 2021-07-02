Press release from the WNC Regional Air Quality Agency:

Please find attached the Agenda for the Monday, July 12, meeting of the WNC Regional Air Quality Agency Board. This meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m.

Due to recommendations to limit public gatherings and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), this meeting will be conducted remotely as authorized by Session Law 2020-3 and GS §166A-19.24. Please see the Agenda for details.

Agenda 7-12-21