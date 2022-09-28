Press release from WNC Source:

WNCSource Transportation is going the extra mile to help WNC veterans and their supporters get to/from the Asheville Airport during the upcoming Blue Ridge Honor Flight on Saturday, October 1, 2022. WNCSource, which offers public and private transportation for seniors, disabled individuals, rural, and medical appointments in Henderson County, also enjoys lending a hand to partners like Blue Ridge Honor Flight. Driver Ken Deusa explains “I have a profound and deep respect for veterans of our armed services. I count it as a great privilege to serve them in any way!”

Based in Hendersonville, the nonprofit Blue Ridge Honor Flight organizes 2 to 3 flights per year to transport military veterans and their “travel guardians” to Washington, DC to tour the nation’s capitol. While there, they attend a patriotic ceremony and visit the monuments and memorials commemorating their service to our country. After a day full of activities and fellowship, the veterans (some in their 90’s!) fly back home and are greeted with an airport celebration by the general public and supporters. This year’s flight will carry veterans from World War II, Vietnam War, and the Korean War.

WNCSource Transportation will be providing private airport shuttle service for the veterans, family members and supporters during the event. Free parking and shuttle service for the event will be at Gate 7 of the WNC Agriculture Center starting at 7PM on Saturday. The public is invited to wear red, white and blue and come out and be a part of the homecoming celebration.