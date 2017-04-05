Press release:

Word on the Street Invites You to Paradise!

Word on the Street, an online arts magazine by and for youth, will be hosting a free tropical-themed celebration on Friday, April 21, at 7:00pm, at the Arthur R. Edington Center, 133 Livingston Street, Asheville. The bilingual magazine, visioned, created and led by a “Squad” of 16 teens of color, launched this past fall and has been receiving submissions from all over the country including one from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, some from California and others from New Orleans. The evening will feature music, readings, performances and an art show from local contributors as well as a fish fry and side dishes prepared by Chef Clarence Robinson of Cooking with Comedy.

“ It’s important for everyone in the community to come out and celebrate the youth from here and around the country who have and continue to share their art,” says Sophia Rutherford, Asheville High School Senior and a member of the Word on the Street Marketing Team. “Teens all over have worked hard to tell their stories and it’s important that we acknowledge and support them.”

The Squad is also celebrating their hard work of reviewing, selecting and publishing the writing and artwork they have received as well as the newly-formed Word on the Street documentary team which premiered its first film at the Buncombe County Commissioner’s meeting in February.

Artist and Asheville High Senior Quantasia Williams, also a member of the Word on the Street Squad, has created original artwork specifically for promoting the Word on the Street event. Prints of her artwork will be available for donation at the event. The celebration will interpreted for both Spanish and English speakers and is family-friendly. For more information, email info@wordonthestreetmag.org.