Press release from YMCA of Western North Carolina:

Rotary clubs across the region are on a mission to improve food access. The public can help by volunteering for the 11th Annual Rotarians Against Hunger meal packing event on March 21 at the Reuter Family YMCA.

“The goal is to package 350,000 nutritious meals, consisting of black beans, brown rice, and white rice,” said Cory Jackson, executive director of Community Health at the YMCA of WNC. “The meals will be distributed at no charge throughout the area by MANNA FoodBank and at our 30 regional mobile markets.”

Volunteers are needed to help set up, package meals, and clean up throughout the day. The event is a fun, family-friendly, and immensely rewarding experience for people of all ages.

Volunteer slots:

First shift: 8-10 a.m.

Second shift: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Third shift: 1-3 p.m.

Take down and clean up: 3-6 p.m.

This year’s event is part of a week-long series of volunteering events in Western North Carolina hosted by PubCorps. For those unable to make the March 21 event, PubCorps will offer another meal packaging opportunity. Please visit www.pubcorps.com for more information.

Primary event sponsors are Thermo Fisher Scientific, MANNA FoodBank, the YMCA of Western North Carolina, Rotary Clubs across WNC, and PubCorps.

To make a tax-deductible donation and/or sign up for a shift at the RAH meal packaging event, please visit www.RotariansAgainstHunger.org. A portion of the funds raised will go to Seed Programs International, a nongovernmental humanitarian organization that works to cure global hunger.