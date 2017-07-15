2017 Asheville International Wine Competition names winners

The results are in from the fifth annual Asheville International Wine Competition. The contest, organized and operated by the nonprofit French Broad Vignerons, was hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne University on June 24.

Peter Fland, president of the French Broad Vignerons, says the event continues to grow in popularity. He notes that this year’s contest saw first-time participation from wineries based out of eastern Tennessee. “Our goal is to grow the competition so that we continue to have adjoining states sending their wines here,” he says.

As in previous years, winners were determined through a double-blind taste test. Results included nine double gold, 27 gold, 51 silver and four bronze medals. Both double gold and gold medal winners are considered for the French Broad Vignerons Benchmark Program. Those selected will be entered into comparative tastings against international and domestic wines to validate the overall quality of Western North Carolina wines. “That’s a big deal,” says Fland.

Hendersonville’s Burntshirt Vineyards and Mill Spring’s Parker-Binns Vineyard were among this year’s double gold winners. “These are both experienced wineries with experienced winemakers,” says Fland. “Their fruit is now at a good, mature level. … They have produced some outstanding wines this year.”

All winners, notes Fland, are invited to participate in the Asheville Wine & Food Festival, which runs Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.

2017 Asheville International Wine Competition results:

Double Gold Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Cabernet Franc Reserve, 2015 Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Corot Noir, 2014 Parker-Binns Vineyard, Mill Spring — Chardonnay, 2016 Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Whalehead White, 2015 Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — OBX Ice, 2016 The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Riesling, NV The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Moscato, NV The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Southern Belle, NV Watauga Lake Winery, Butler, Tenn. — Duncan Hollow, 2015

Gold Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, 2015 Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Meritage Reserve, 2015 Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Reserve Chardonay, 2014 Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Gruner Veltliner, 2016 Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Vidal Blanc, 2016 Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Firefly – NV Elkin Creek Vineyard, Elkin — Vin Doux, 2011 Elkin Creek Vineyard, Elkin — Viognier, 2016 Fontaine Vineyard, Leicester — Riesling, 2015 Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Everything’s Peachy, NV Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Goodwater Raz, NV JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Crimson Creek, 2016 JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Jolotage, 2015 JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Pilot Fog, 2016 Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Tempranillo, 2015 Parker-Binns Vineyard, Mill Spring — Pea Ridge Red, 2014 Piccione Vineyards, Ronda — Nero, 2014 Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, Ronda — Vermentino Superiore, 2016 Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Aglianico, 2015 Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Coastal Collage, 2015 Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery, Morganton — Cabernet Franc, 2015 The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Farmhouse White, NV The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Heritage Red, NV The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Vineyard White, NV The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Royal Blue, NV The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Muscadine, NV Watauga Lake Winery, Butler, Tenn. — Bearly Peach, 2016

