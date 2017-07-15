2017 Asheville International Wine Competition names winners

The results are in from the fifth annual Asheville International Wine Competition. The contest, organized and operated by the nonprofit French Broad Vignerons, was hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne University on June 24.
Peter Fland, president of the French Broad Vignerons, says the event continues to grow in popularity. He notes that this year’s contest saw first-time participation from wineries based out of eastern Tennessee. “Our goal is to grow the competition so that we continue to have adjoining states sending their wines here,” he says.
As in previous years, winners were determined through a double-blind taste test. Results included nine double gold, 27 gold, 51 silver and four bronze medals. Both double gold and gold medal winners are considered for the French Broad Vignerons Benchmark Program. Those selected will be entered into comparative tastings against international and domestic wines to validate the overall quality of Western North Carolina wines. “That’s a big deal,” says Fland.
Hendersonville’s Burntshirt Vineyards and Mill Spring’s Parker-Binns Vineyard were among this year’s double gold winners. “These are both experienced wineries with experienced winemakers,” says Fland. “Their fruit is now at a good, mature level. … They have produced some outstanding wines this year.”
All winners, notes Fland, are invited to participate in the Asheville Wine & Food Festival, which runs Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.
2017 Asheville International Wine Competition results:
- Double Gold
- Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Cabernet Franc Reserve, 2015
- Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Corot Noir, 2014
- Parker-Binns Vineyard, Mill Spring — Chardonnay, 2016
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Whalehead White, 2015
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — OBX Ice, 2016
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Riesling, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Moscato, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Southern Belle, NV
- Watauga Lake Winery, Butler, Tenn. — Duncan Hollow, 2015
- Gold
- Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, 2015
- Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Meritage Reserve, 2015
- Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Reserve Chardonay, 2014
- Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Gruner Veltliner, 2016
- Burntshirt Vineyards, Hendersonville — Vidal Blanc, 2016
- Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Firefly – NV
- Elkin Creek Vineyard, Elkin — Vin Doux, 2011
- Elkin Creek Vineyard, Elkin — Viognier, 2016
- Fontaine Vineyard, Leicester — Riesling, 2015
- Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Everything’s Peachy, NV
- Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Goodwater Raz, NV
- JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Crimson Creek, 2016
- JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Jolotage, 2015
- JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Pilot Fog, 2016
- Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Tempranillo, 2015
- Parker-Binns Vineyard, Mill Spring — Pea Ridge Red, 2014
- Piccione Vineyards, Ronda — Nero, 2014
- Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, Ronda — Vermentino Superiore, 2016
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Aglianico, 2015
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Coastal Collage, 2015
- Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery, Morganton — Cabernet Franc, 2015
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Farmhouse White, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Heritage Red, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Vineyard White, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Royal Blue, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Muscadine, NV
- Watauga Lake Winery, Butler, Tenn. — Bearly Peach, 2016
- Silver
- Adagio Vineyards, Elkin — Vivace, 2016
- Adagio Vineyards, Elkin —Minuet, 2014
- Adagio Vineyards, Elkin — Coda, 2014
- Addison Farms Vineyard, Leicester — Gratitude, NV
- Addison Farms Vineyard, Leicester — Five Twenty Nine, 2015
- Addison Farms Vineyard, Leicester — Red Dress, 2015
- Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Chardonnay, 2015
- Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Fall Bounty, 2014
- Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Riesling, NV
- Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Blackberry, NV
- Elkin Creek Vineyard, Elkin — Rossa, 2015
- Fontaine Vineyard, Leicester — Rose, 2014
- Fontaine Vineyard, Leicester — Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
- Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Seyval Blanc, NV
- Goodwater Vineyard, Mosheum, Tenn. — Goodwater Black, NV
- JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Golden Hallows, 2016
- Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Steel Chardonnay, 2015
- Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Barrel Chardonnay, 2015
- Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Petit Manseng, 2015
- Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Cabernet Franc, 2014
- Jones von Drehle Vineyards, Thurmond — Petit Verdot, 2014
- Mountain Brook Vineyards, Tryon — Chardonnay, 2014
- Mountain Brook Vineyards, Tryon — Pinot Grigio, 2015
- Mountain Brook Vineyards, Tryon — Cabernet Sauvignon
- Mountain Brook Vineyards, Tryon — Petit Verdot, 2013
- Mountain Brook Vineyards, Tryon — Magis Red Blend, NV
- Parker-Binns Vineyard, Mill Spring — Petit Manseng, 2016
- Parker-Binns Vineyard, Mill Spring — Rose, 2016
- Piccione Vineyards, Ronda — Vermentino, 2015
- Piccione Vineyards, Ronda — Unoaked Chardonnay, 2015
- Piccione Vineyards, Ronda — Sangiovese, 2014
- Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, Ronda — Bella Misto, 2015
- Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, Ronda — Pinot Grigio, 2016
- Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, Ronda — La Dolce Vita, 2016
- Raffaldini Vineyards and Winery, Ronda — Sangiovese Classico, 2014
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Wild Pony White, 2016
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — The Triangle, 2016
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Pearl, 2016
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Chardonnay, 2016
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Handcrafted Cab Franc, 2015
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Double Barrel, 2015
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Shipwreck, 2015
- Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery, Morganton — Chambourcin, 2015
- Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery, Morganton — Four Dog Red, NV
- Sprout Springs Estates, Blaine, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Rose, 2015
- Sprout Springs Estates, Blaine, Tenn. — Blackberry, 2016
- Sprout Springs Estates, Blaine, Tenn. — Cabernet Franc, 2015
- Sprout Springs Estates, Blaine, Tenn. — Chardonnay, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — James’s Peach, NV
- The Winery at Seven Springs Farm, Maynardville, Tenn. — Red Muscadine, NV
- Watauga Lake Winery, Butler, Tenn. — Tart N’ Blue, 2015
- Bronze
- Cades Cove Cellars, Townsend, Tenn. — Sweet White Muscadine, NV
- JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — JOLO Pink, 2016
- JOLO Winery and Vineyard, Pilot Mountain — Happy Endings, 2015
- Sanctuary Vineyards, Jarvisburg — Handcrafted Viognier, 2016
- Sprout Springs Estates, Blaine, Tenn. — Riesling, 2016
