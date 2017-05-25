AVL Beer Week 2017: Events

Friday, May 26



Weeklong 12 Bones South/Oskar Blues Collaboration

May 26-June 3, 12 Bones South, 3578 Sweeten Creek Road, South Asheville, free



Stop by 12 Bones South during the entirety of AVL Beer Week for amazing beer and food collaborations, featuring: Beer can smoked chicken.

OB-inspired rib flavors, sides and sauces.

Can cooler takeover.

Beer specials.

Koozie giveaways.

Hawaiian Lounge Juice release Party



Noon-10 p.m., Highland Brewing Company, 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, free



Break out your Hawaiian shirts for the release of Hawaiian Lounge Juice Extra IPA. Brewed with passion fruit and mango, this is the newest release in the Big Beer Small Batch series. The sweet-tart blend of passion fruit and mango, kissed with the pineapple and orange aromas of Azacca and Citra hops, make for a deceptively drinkable IPA. Fin Dog will play a free live show in the Meadow from 7-9 p.m., the rooftop bar will be open until 4 p.m., and Grateful Roots Food Truck, Appalachian Smoke and Cecilia’s Kitchen /Cecis’ Culinary Tour will be on-site.

Tap takeover of historical English ales



1-6 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $20



Drink like a Brit from a century ago. All historical re-creations are straight from the original brewer’s logs: pale ale, IPA, porter, Burton Ale, stout and more. Admission gets you a special half-pint glass and tickets for five pours. A special mixed four-pack of lost and forgotten beer styles will be available for purchase at Zebulon and bottle shops throughout North Carolina.

Oskar Blues Fugli Sampling at Greenlife Whole Foods



4-6 p.m., Greenlife Whole Foods, 70 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, free



Be among the first to try Oskar Blues’ latest limited release: Fugli, a citrus IPA. Fugli is a juicy, fresh and aromatic clocking in at 5.8 percent ABV and 65 IBUs. Fugli consists of a cross-continental combination. Yuzu is a tart, Japanese grapefruitlike thing with mandarin-orange flavors that resembles a dumpy-looking lemon. Living up to its name, Jamaican ugli fruit is an aesthetic nightmare with a surprisingly tasty tangerine-and-grapefruit flavor. Rangpur, grown in Bangladesh, is a lemon and orange hybrid. ENO Pilsner release

4-9 p.m., Catawba Brewing, 32 Banks Ave., South Slope, free

Catawba Brewing Co. and Eagles Nest Outfitters are releasing their annual beer collaboration — ENO Pilsner. This refreshing brew will help fight off that summer heat and is meant to be enjoyed while swinging under the shade in your favorite ENO hammock. The beer release festivities feature a pop-up shop from ENO and a raffle. Asheville Brewing’s Carolina Mountain Monster release party

5-11 p.m., Asheville Brewing Co., 77 Coxe Ave., Asheville, free

Asheville Brewing’s annual imperial stout, Carolina Mountain Monster, is ready to take over the town after months of developing its strength. Mountain Monster is a huge-bodied, dark-as-night beer featuring small additions of locally roasted, cold steeped coffee and fresh vanilla beans complementing the existing coffee, chocolate and dark fruit notes. It also boasts an ABV of 12.8 percent and unique ingredients like Honey Malt and Gold Naked Oats from the U.K. It will be released on draft at ABC’s downtown and north locations, and for sale in 22-ounce bottles at all locations. The Screaming J’s Woogie-Boogie warm-up

8-11:30 p.m., Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain, $12

It’s a Woogie-Boogie Warm Up party to get the AVL Beer Week rolling in the right direction, and The Screaming J’s are just the type of tunes that the doctor ordered. Boogie-woogie piano music at its finest, the Screaming J’s hold nothing back with their wild and zany performances. For tickets, visit avl.mx/3qb.

Saturday, May 27

Beer City Festival



Noon-5 p.m., Roger McGuire Green, Downtown, $45



It’s Asheville’s premier craft beer event. Beer City Festival brings the best local and regional breweries from Asheville and surrounding areas together for a great day of beer and music from local artists. This year’s event features more than 30 breweries, all members of the Asheville Brewers Alliance. The ABA focuses on the growth of local and surrounding Asheville breweries through active partnership and support.

Sweeten Creek Brewing picnic party



3-8 p.m., 1127 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, free



Sweeten Creek Brewing is kicking off another season of picnic parties on its creekside lawn. There will be food, beer, lawn games and live music.

Wilder Sour Bottle Release Party

2-9 p.m., Green Man Brewery, 27 Buxton Ave., South Slope, free

Visitors will be able to buy two bottles of Green Man’s Wilder, an American blond sour blend used as the unfruited base for the brewery’s Snozzberry

Sunday, May 28

Zen AF Yoga



11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wedge Foundation, 5 Foundry St., River Arts District, $15



The Asheville Brewers Alliance wanted to provide daytime programming where folks could listen to loud music, swear, drink beer and get Zen AF. Join us in the Cloud Room at Wedge Foundation as beloved local yogi Heather Parks, from Grow Yoga, leads participants through a one-of-a-kind yoga experience.

Bring your mat, your pent-up frustrations and your swearing A-game; we’ll provide the instruction, the music, and a beer (ticket price includes purchase of beer). Tickets available at avl.mx/3qa.

Innovation garden and Ginger Lemongrass Belgian Pale release party



Noon-3 p.m., Innovation Brewing, 414 W. Main St., Sylva, free



Innovation Brewing is hosting its take on the garden party. It will feature a swap for seeds, starters and cuttings for your garden with other like-minded, green-thumbed folks. The event is free and an opportunity to diversify your garden with some fun varieties while sharing some of your favorite things to grow with others. The Belgian Pale Ale, an homage to local ingredients, is brewed with local Riverbend malts, lemongrass and ginger. There will also be live, acoustic music on the porch.

The Social’s third annual Memorial Weekend Music Festival



Noon-2 a.m., The Social, 1078 Tunnel Road, Asheville, $5



100 percent of ticket sales go to Homeward Bound, an organization that places displaced veterans in homes. Bands include Joe Lasher Jr, Lyric, WestSound, Back South, Jordan Okrend and more. Sponsored by Brockman Home Solutions. Fall of the Damned & Separation of Light and Darkness Sour bottle release

Noon-5 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave., South Slope

Fall of the Damned Bourbon Barrel-Aged Red Sour Ale with Berries and Separation of Light & Darkness Mixed Culture Saison Release are Burial Beer Co.’s first sour beer bottle releases from its Mixed Culture Program. 750ml bottles. Limits TBD. Giant Jenga tournament at Twin Leaf Brewery

Noon-5 p.m., Twin Leaf Brewery, 144 Coxe Ave., South Slope

Grab a partner and sign up to compete. There will be prizes, food and beer. Contact Twin Leaf Brewery for details. Hellbender Barleywine release and cellar blowout

1-9 p.m., Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain

Hellbender Barleywine features organic brown sugar and a moderate blend of whole hops that give this English-style barley wine its smooth finish and extra body. At 10.3 percent ABV, this beer is a tribute to North America’s largest salamander, the Hellbender. $1 from every bottle will go toward forest conservation efforts throughout the Southeast. Music will be supplied by the Travers Sunday Jam featuring special guest Nicky Sanders of the Steep Canyon Rangers. The jam gets going around 6 p.m. Brewery relay race

2-4 p.m., Pour Taproom, 2 Hendersonville Road, Asheville

Pour Taproom will have beer specials while hosting a competitive relay race with teams from your favorite Asheville breweries. Highland, Wicked Weed and Hi-Wire Brewing companies will recruit one customer each to be on their team to help them through a maze of challenges in the relay. Spring-toberfest



3-6 p.m., Sierra Nevada Brewing, 101 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, free



Don’t wait for October to get your ‘fest on. Sierra Nevada’s Spring-toberfest will have traditional oompah music (with a twist), German snacks and plenty of steins of fest-bier to sample on the back-porch-turned-beer-hall.

Lost and forgotten beer styles lecture and tasting



5-7 p.m., Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley, Weaverville, $25



Join the world’s foremost beer historian and author Ron Pattinson for an entertaining and informative talk on lost beer styles while sampling pours of each of the styles. Authentic re-creations of Arctic Ale, October Beer, Kotbusser and Grodziskie will be on tap. Pattinson is flying in from Amsterdam just for this event, so this is a rare opportunity to see him live. Admission includes four half-pint pours of each beer. VIP tickets are available for $40 and include a meet-and-greet with Pattinson from 4-5 p.m. with a complimentary sampling of the historical English beers on tap at the brewery. Seated event limited to 50 people. Contact gabe@zebulonbrewing.com to reserve your spot.

Live at Aloft Rooftop Concert Series with Oskar Blues Brewery



5-8 p.m., Aloft Hotel, 51 Biltmore Ave., Asheville, $5



Live music by Jim Arrendel & the Cheap Suits. A $5 donation at the door will benefit Homeward Bound.

Monday, May 29



Beer Flavors 101 with Cliff Mori of Brew-Ed



1:30-3:30 p.m., Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria, 42 Biltmore Ave., Asheville, $30



Certified cicerone and local beer educator Cliff Mori of Brew-Ed will lead participants through an exploration of hops, malt and yeast by tasting and discussing beers that highlight the characteristics of each ingredient. Class participation includes beer tastings for each ingredient explored and an ABA glass. Tickets available at: avl.mx/3q9

Cicerone Meet & Greet



6-8 p.m., Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave., South Slope



Join the Cicerone Certification Program for an AVL Beer Week meet-and-greet with Cliff Mori, North Carolina’s instructor, proctor and advanced cicerone. He will be on hand to answer questions about beer and the Cicerone Certification Program. Meet other people who hold cicerone certification, network with other beer professionals and learn about what it takes to become a cicerone. If you’ve achieved any level of cicerone certification, the first beer is on us. All are welcome, even if you’re not a certified cicerone or certified beer server (while you won’t be eligible for a complimentary beer, there will be other goodies on hand). South Slope beer and music pairing

6-8 p.m., Tasty Beverage Co., 162 Coxe Ave., South Slope

Tasty Beverage, Burial Beer Co. and Hi-Wire Brewing are teaming up to pair delicious tunes with tasty beverages from each brewery. The music and beer will be curated by Bryan Smith (Tasty Beverage), Tim Gormley (Burial Beer) and Chris McLain (Hi-Wire Brewing). Songs will be paired with three sour, tart or funky beers from each brewery. After the curated portion of the event, guests will be able to put in requests for pairings.

Tuesday, May 30



Cicerone BeerSavvy Bootcamp



11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Asheville, $99



Boost your beer IQ and prepare for the Certified Beer Server Exam with this fun, interactive class put on by the Cicerone Certification Program — the leaders in beer service certification and training. During this class you will: Learn the difference between taste and flavor.

Taste different types of malt.

Smell hops from the U.S. and Europe.

Taste and study six foundational beer styles.

Experience the spectrum of flavors found in beer.

Understand the common variations that occur in beer styles.

See how other styles relate to the core six.

Learn how to talk about the flavor of beer with customers.

Participate in creating flavor descriptions for six classic beers.

Review proper beer service for bottles and draft.

Learn how to spot a dirty beer glass from across the room. Participants also receive a short book of readings and resources to help them prepare for the Certified Beer Server Exam. Combined with the class, this book will prepare people to take the exam and join the ranks of more than 85,000 beer professionals who have achieved this certification. (Note: the cost of the class does not include the exam.) For tickets, visit avl.mx/3q8. Leap Frog Tours: Brevard/Mills River Beer Tour 2:30-6:30 p.m., departs from downtown Asheville, Mills River/Brevard, $60

This beer tour will take you to some off-the-beaten path breweries like Oskar Blues, Ecusta and Blue Ghost Brewing Co. You’ll hear how each of these breweries make its unique craft beer, and you’ll enjoy a flight of beer at each brewery. Seating is limited to 24 people. Departure from Aloft Asheville Downtown Hotel. Reserve your tour at leapfrogtours.com. West Asheville Brewers BBQ at UpCountry Brewing

5-7 p.m., UpCountry Brewing, 104 Haywood Road, West Asheville

This event will feature 12 beers on tap from four West Asheville guest breweries, plus barbecue by the plate prepared by executive chef Matt Kovitch. Laughing Seed Cafe and Stone Brewing present: An arrogant vegetarian collaboration 6-8 p.m., Laughing Seed Cafe, 40 Wall St., Asheville, $40

A selection of six of Stone Brewing’s massive, and decidedly arrogant, limited-edition specialty brews will be paired with five arrogantly flavored, plant-based small plates by the chefs at the Laughing Seed Cafe. Dinner will be hosted by Stone Brewing’s Jason Brian and chef Parker Schultz. There will be a Stone Tap Takeover and live music at the adjacent Jack of the Wood Pub after dinner. Limited seating. Call 252-3445 for reservations. Appalachian Sour Circus 6-8 p.m., Appalachian Vintner, 745 Biltmore Ave., Asheville

Appalachian Vintner and Hi-Wire Brewing are teaming up to bring a slew of sour and wild ales to your mouth. Hi-Wire has been storing away some of its previously released sour and wild ales. Come out and wrap your taste buds around these beers ranging from barnyard funk to tropical acidity. Gaining Ground farm dinner 6-9 p.m., Yesterday Spaces, 305 Sluder Branch Road, Leicester, $79

This event features dishes created by Rhubarb chef John Fleer, special beer pairings from Catawba Brewing Co. and fresh seasonal produce from Gaining Ground Farm. The evening starts with beer cocktails, appetizers and an optional farm tour, then moves into a four-course meal paired with specialty beers from Catawba Brewing. The event also serves to raise money for a good cause, with more than 20 percent of proceeds going toward providing nutritional food to the children at Verner Center for Early Learning, a high-quality, affordable early care and education facility. Tickets available at avl.mx/3q7. Chestnut & Highland Brewing Co. beer pairing dinner 6:30-10 p.m., Chestnut Restaurant & Bar, 48 Biltmore Ave., Asheville, $75

This event will highlight chef Brian Crowe’s unique menu, featuring the latest beer and ale creations from Highland Brewing Co.: Big Briar Tart Ale, Mandarina IPA, Highland IPA, Oatmeal Porter and Pilsner. There will be hors d’oeuvres with a four-course dinner to follow. For tickets and menu information visit, avl.mx/3q6 Bell’s beer dinner at Sovereign Remedies 7-9 p.m., Sovereign Remedies, 29 N. Market St., Asheville, $60

Join Bell’s Brewery and Sovereign Remedies for a four-course beer dinner. Diners will walk away with a gift and experience delicious beers and bites, expertly paired by chef Graham House. For tickets visit: avl.mx/3q5 Twin Leaf Trivia Tuesday 8-10 p.m., Twin Leaf Brewery, 144 Coxe Ave., South Slope

Assemble your team and test your trivia chops for a special AVL Beer Week edition of Trivia Tuesday. Prizes will be awarded. Food will be available from Smashbox Mobile Kitchen. Stone Brewing Tap Takeover at Jack of the Wood 8:30-11:30 p.m., Jack of the Wood, 95 Patton Ave., Asheville

Jack of the Wood Pub is hosting a Stone Brewing Tap Takeover. The event features live music and the chance to try some rare, limited-edition beers from a legendary brewery while enjoying the laid-back atmosphere at Jack of the Wood.

Wednesday, May 31



Thirsty Monk Pint Night

12-11:30 p.m., Thirsty Monk Downtown/South, 92 Patton Ave./2 Town Square Blvd.



Buy any Thirsty Monk Brewery beer and take home a special, limited-edition AVL Beer Week tulip glass.

Leap Frog Tours: Boojum Brewing Co. Flight & Bites Pairing

3:30-6:30 p.m., departs from Asheville, Waynesville, $45



Join Leap Frog Tours for an intimate afternoon at Boojum Brewing Co. in Waynesville. Leap Frog Tours will provide round-trip transportation to and from Asheville. As you enjoy flights and bites, you will learn the art of matching your beer and food palate. This is a unique opportunity to have a small group experience with one of Boojum’s brewers as you learn firsthand how they create their popular brews. Seating is limited to 24 people. Departure from Aloft Asheville Downtown Hotel. Reserve your tour at leapfrogtours.com.

Pig on a Wire BBQ sauce competition, hosted by Hi-Wire Brewing and Luella’s BBQ

5-7:30 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing, 2 Huntsman Place, Biltmore Village, free



This year there are three sauce entry categories: tomato, mustard and anything Gose (pun-intended). There is a limit of one entry per category.

Entry qualifications include:

Must include a Hi-Wire Brewing beer in sauce.

Must make at least 32 ounces of sauce.

Must come up with unique sauce name

Sauce must be dropped off at Hi-Wire Brewing’s Big Top facility by Tuesday, May 30, at 6 p.m. (will be kept refrigerated until the competition).

Judging will be by guests and a celebrity judging panel. Each first-place winner will receive a trophy and $25 gift certificate from Hi-Wire and Luella’s, for $50 total. Each second place winner will receive one merchandise item from Hi-Wire and Luella’s.

Judging will happen from 5-7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Other activities include live music from the Greenliners and a full barbecue menu from Luella’s.

Email events@hiwirebrewing.com for registration and information.

Pisgah Brewing tap takeover at Westville Pub

5-11:30 p.m., Westville Pub, 777 Haywood Road, West Asheville



In the beginning, Pisgah Brewing sold its first kegs on the week of April 13, 2005. The third keg ever to be sold by Pisgah Brewing Co., back in 2005, was to Westville Pub. A West Asheville institution, Westville Pub has continued to serve Pisgah Brewing products nonstop for 12 years. To celebrate, there will be a special tap takeover with a few surprises and plenty of fun from the Pisgah crew.

Thirsty Monk’s Not So Big BIG Beer Festival



5:30-9:30 p.m., Thirsty Monk Warehouse, 92 Thompson St., Biltmore Village, $10



America’s top craft breweries will feature a selection of their rare and specialty beers in an intimate outdoor, covered setting. This fun, small-scale beer festival will have several rare specialty beers all in one place, curated by the Thirsty Monk especially for AVL Beer Week.

Beer Cocktails 101



6-8 p.m., Cascade Lounge, 235 Amboy Road, West Asheville, $10



Learn how to craft beer cocktails with Jolene Fleischbein of Cascade Lounge and Bell’s Brewery. This will be an interactive, hands-on demo. The ticket price covers two Bell’s glasses to take home, plus three cocktails.

Fat Tire Belgian White sneak preview



6-8 p.m., New Belgium Brewing, 21 Craven St., River Arts District



Come have the first sneak sips of New Belgium’s new beer during as the Fat Tire Belgian White will be available until it’s gone.

Lupulin Throw Down



6-9 p.m., Pour Taproom, 2 Hendersonville Road, South Asheville, $TBD



Join us for a blind tasting of eight different locally brewed IPAs and vote for your favorite. Sierra Nevada and Foothills Brewing are hosting the event.

Beer, cheese and chocolate pairing



7-9 p.m., Catawba Brewing, 32 Banks Ave., South Slope, $29



Experience four pairings of beer with cheese and chocolate in Catawba’s Rickhouse bar under the crystal chandeliers. Smell, sniff, chew-melt and sip in an interactive exploration with your tablemates under the expert tutoring of Crawford Rizor, head chocolate producer of the South Slope’s favorite chocolate factory. Learn how cheese is made with some of the finest cheese makers part of the Western North Carolina Cheese Trail. Catawba’s certified cicerones will collaborate with these experts of edible art to select beers that elevate the pairings beyond the sum of their parts — all of which are delicious in their own right.

For tickets, visit avl.mx/3pt.

Thursday, June 1

Leap Frog Tours and UpCountry Brewing Co: Asheville Tourists Thirsty Thursday

3:30-10:30 p.m., departs from Asheville, West Asheville/McCormick Field, $50



Join Leap Frog Tours and UpCountry Brewing Co. for two of the greatest American pastimes, beer and baseball. The tour opens with a baseball-themed beer and food pairing at UpCountry in West Asheville. Then head to McCormick Field, where attendees will experience Thirsty Thursday, an Asheville tradition. Craft beers are $2 per 12-ounce pour at the park. Round-trip transportation and baseball ticket are included. Seating is limited to 24 people. Departure from Aloft Asheville Downtown Hotel. Reserve your tour at leapfrogtours.com. Skillet Six Ways & Vortex Doughnut pairing 4-8 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave., South Slope

Taste six variations of the Skillet Donut Stout in flights paired with six mini-doughnuts from Vortex Doughnuts. Xpand FestivALE special release at Bhramari 5-8 p.m., Bhramari Brewhouse, 101 S. Lexington Ave., Asheville

Xpand FestivALE is a dry-hopped New England pale ale specially brewed for Xpand Fest, a new free outdoor street festival occurring June 10, in the South Slope district. One keg of Xpand FestivALE will be released to share with AVL Beer Week participants and Xpand Fest sponsors and performers. Oskar Blues and Cigar City Tap Takeover at The Brew Pump 5-12 p.m., The Brew Pump, 760 Haywood Road, West Asheville

The event will feature favorites like Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar Blues IPA, Priscilla, Jai Alai, Maduro Brown, Invasion Pale Ale and Cigar City Lager. There will also be a raffle to for two tickets to Oskar Blues Burning Can Beer and Music Festival, with proceeds benefiting the CAN’d Aid Foundation. Melt Your Heart food truck will be on-site. BBQ & Brews with Oskar Blues at Creekside Taphouse 5-10 p.m., Creekside Taphouse, 8 Beverly Road, East Asheville

Come on out to Creekside Taphouse for a night of brews, ‘cue and Oskar Blues featuring: Cornhole tournament with Oskar Blues prizes.

Beer-infused wing sauces.

Beer-infused barbecue sauces.

OB beers on tap (featuring a Randall)

Live reggae music. Special release: Beginner’s Luck DIPA at UpCountry Brewing 6-8 p.m., UpCountry Brewing, 1042 Haywood Road, West Asheville

$1 from every pour sold will benefit Just Economics, which will be at UpCountry that afternoon, offering memberships, which include admission for its Just Brew It Homebrew Festival on June 3. 105.9 The Mountain presents AVL Beer Week Thirsty Thursday 6-9:30 p.m., McCormick Field, 30 Buchanan Place, Asheville, ticket prices vary

The Asheville Tourists are the Single A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. During the game, regular beers are $1 and craft beers are $2. Gates open at 6 p.m., opening pitch 7:05 p.m. Tickets: theashevilletourists.com Lexington Avenue Brewery & Dig Local pong tournament 7-10 p.m., Lexington Avenue Brewery, 39 N. Lexington Ave., Asheville Bring your best skills for AVL Beer Week’s only tournament. We’ll be in the private room in the back of the LAB, where we’ll have tables set up. The tournament is for teams of two, and there will be food and craft beer for purchase. This event is sponsored by Dig Local. Craft and Comedy Night at Habitat Brewing Co. 8-10 p.m., Habitat Brewing Tavern & Commons, 174 Broadway, Asheville, $12

Habitat Brewing Co. is partnering with Asheville Improv Collective for laughs and beers with the AIC’s improv show. AIC is Asheville’s only independent school focusing on long-form improv comedy. The event ticket purchase includes a flight of the Habitat IPA, English IPA, Stout and Oatmeal Pale Ale. For tickets, visit avl.mx/3pu

Friday, June 2

Sierra Nevada Beer Camp Across the World at Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park

Noon-11 p.m., Thirsty Monk Biltmore Park, 2 Town Square Blvd., free



Join Thirsty Monk as it becomes the first in WNC to tap all 12 of Sierra Nevada’s 2017 Beer Camp Across the World Collaboration beers during AVL Beer Week. Sierra Nevada invited 12 different breweries (six stateside and six abroad) to come together and brew a no-limits, one-time-only collection of beers as unique and diverse as their brewers. There will be a raffle for tickets to the Beer Camp Across the World Festival on June 17 in Raleigh and other Beer Camp goodies.

Oskar Blues Fugli sampling at Hopey & Co. Black Mountain

4-6 p.m., Hopey & Co., 3018 Old U.S. 70, Black Mountain



Try Oskar Blues’ latest limited release, Fugli, a citrus IPA. Fugli is a juicy, fresh and aromatic clocking in at 5.8 percent ABV and 65 IBUs. Fugli consists of a cross-continental combination. Yuzu is a tart, Japanese grapefruitlike thing with mandarin-orange flavors that resembles a dumpy-looking lemon. Living up to its name, Jamaican ugli fruit is an aesthetic nightmare with a surprisingly tasty tangerine-and-grapefruit flavor. Rangpur, grown in Bangladesh, is a lemon and orange hybrid. First Fridays at the Whole Foods Tap Haus with Hi-Wire Brewing 5-7 p.m., Whole Foods Market, 4 S. Tunnel Road, East Asheville

First Fridays are in full swing at Whole Foods Tap Haus with live music, $8 Hickory Nut Gap burgers or No Evil Foods barbecue. In honor of AVL Beer Week, Hi-Wire Brewing is doing a tap takeover featuring year-round and seasonal specialty brews and fun festive raffle items.

Meet the artist: featuring David Paul Seymour and a beer tasting

6-8 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave., South Slope, $20



Come meet the mind behind Burial Beer Co. art and hear the stories behind the beers. Ticket price includes a Burial glass to keep, a David Paul Seymour print, beer samples and access to the lower beer garden for a discussion and Q&A.

Oskar Blues and Cigar City Meet the Brewers Sampling at Hops & Vines

6-8 p.m., Hops & Vines, 797 Haywood Road, West Asheville, free



Meet the folks who make Oskar Blues and Cigar City beer at a free sampling at Hops & Vines. Come sample favorites like Jai Alai, Maduro Brown, Invasion Pale Ale, Dale’s Pale Ale and Fugli IPA. Rare limited-release White Oak Jai Alai will also be available to purchase. Oskar Blues Dance Party & Retro Costume Contest at Retrocade 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Retrocade, 800 Haywood Road, West Asheville, $10

Come out to Retrocade for an Oskar Blues dance party and costume contest. Retrocade is West Asheville’s newest bar and arcade featuring all retro games. A $10 cover includes all-you-can-play games. There will be Oskar Blues beers on tap, beer swag and prizes for the best retro costume.

Saturday, June 3



Tasty Bev and New Belgium present: A Bojangles’ Beer Brunch

11-1 p.m., Tasty Beverage Co., 162 Coxe Ave., South Slope, $TBD



Four classic Bojangles courses will be prepared by chef Chris Allen and paired with four specialty New Belgium beers. Tickets are limited and will be announced via Tasty Bev’s website along with the draft list, menu and more information. Beer & Bhangra Noon-1 p.m., Bhramari Beer, 101 S. Lexington Ave., $15

Ready to learn this superfun dance from the Punjab region of India? The join Christine Garvin as she teaches a bhangra class followed by a beverage to share. Open to all levels of dancers. Space is limited, for sign up information visit: avl.mx/3pz Burgers & Beers with Hi-Wire Brewing Noon-2 p.m., Greenlife Whole Foods, 70 Merrimon Ave., Asheville

Greenlife Whole Foods kicks off Burgers & Beer Saturdays with a tap takeover by Hi-Wire Brewing. The event will feature year-round and seasonal specialty brews, live music and Brother Wolf adoption opportunities. Burial Beer Co.: Barrel-Aged Seasoned Skillet and Paranormal Vibes DIPA release 12-5 p.m., Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave., South Slope

Burial Beer Co. will release its once-a-year batch of Barrel Aged Skillet Donut Stout (limited per customer amount TBD). Additionally, there will be a release for the Paranormal Vibes DIPA featuring Citra, Simcoe, Centennial and Mandarina Bavaria hops.

Hi-Wire Brewing: White Grape Grisette with Sauvignon Blanc Grapes Bottle Release

Noon-11 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing, 197 Hillard Ave., Asheville, $15



Hi-Wire Brewing is releasing a White Grape Grisette with Sauvignon Blanc Grapes (5.5 percent ABV). $15 with no limit on bottle purchases. Sanctuary Shakeup at Sanctuary Brewing Co. Noon-11 p.m., Sanctuary Brewing Co., 147 First Ave. E., Hendersonville

Sanctuary Brewing Co. is taking over its own taps and will be releasing 10 one-of-a-kind small-batch beers in the taproom. Brewers will be on hand to tell you about them.

Just Brew It!



2-5 p.m., Wedge Brewing Co., 37 Paynes Way, River Arts District, $30

