AVL Beer Week 2019: Breweries in Buncombe County

South Slope

Asheville Brewing Co., 77 Coxe Ave. The new home to the brewery’s production operations includes a covered patio, house beers, full liquor bar, restaurant serving pizzas, burgers and more. 11 a.m-11 p.m. daily. ashevillebrewing.com

Ben’s Tune-Up, 195 Hilliard Ave. Just around the corner from the downtown Asheville Brewing, Ben’s has house sakes plus tasty Asian eats like dumplings and egg rolls. 4 p.m.-midnight Monday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. benstuneup.com

Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave. Located behind The Orange Peel music venue, it has a big selection of house beers, full restaurant and a parking lot. 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. bhramaribrewing.com

Burial Beer Co., 40 Collier Ave. Multiple new beers join popular returning creations each week, so be prepared for a range of fresh, exciting tastes. Burial is soon adding a second location near Biltmore Village at 16 Shady Oak Drive. 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. burialbeer.com

Catawba Brewing Co., 32 Banks Ave. The Morganton brewery was one of Western North Carolina’s pioneering craft breweries. 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday. catawbabrewing.com

Eurisko Beer Co., 255 Short Coxe Ave. Just off the South Slope, the year-old brewery strives to craft a range of styles that reflect the standards of tradition while playing with modern processes. 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday. euriskobeer.com

The Funkatorium, 147 Coxe Ave. Wicked Weed Brewing’s second location offers a wide variety of sour and barrel-aged beers in a cool, Old World ambiance. Noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. wickedweedbrewing.com/locations/funkatorium

Green Man Brewery, 27 Buxton Ave. With a predominantly English and Irish style of brewing, one of the Asheville brewing scene’s originators has greatly expanded and now has a top-floor balcony area next door to the original Dirty Jack’s taproom. Greenmansion: noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 2-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Dirty Jack’s: 2-9 p.m Monday-Wednesday, 2-10 p.m. Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. greenmanbrewery.com

Hi-Wire Brewing, 197 Hilliard Ave. The circus-themed brewery’s original location and home to its specialty and small-batch beers. 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday, 1-10 p.m. Sunday. hiwirebrewing.com

Twin Leaf Brewery, 144 Coxe Ave. Tim Weber, an engineer by trade, runs this brewery and neighborhood pub. 3-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, 1-10 p.m. Sunday. twinleafbrewery.com

Downtown

Archetype Brewing, 174 Broadway. The brewery’s new downtown taproom carries on the neighborhood pub and event space vibe of previous tenants Habitat Brewing Co. 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Sunday. archetypebrewing.com

One World Brewing, 10 Patton Ave. Access to the underground taproom with a speakeasy vibe is at the end of a short alley separating Farm Burger and Salsa’s restaurants. Noon-midnight Sunday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. oneworldbrewing.com

Thirsty Monk, 92 Patton Ave. Known for its big selection of Belgian beers, the pub also features a range of house brews. 4-11:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday. monkpub.com

Wicked Weed Brewing, 91 Biltmore Ave. The combination restaurant and brewery is famed for sour and barrel-aged beers. 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. wickedweedbrewing.com

North Asheville

Asheville Brewing Co., 675 Merrimon Ave. The brewery’s original location remains active, thanks in part to its discount movie theater and family game room. 11 a.m-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday. ashevillebrewing.com

Ginger’s Revenge, 829 Riverside Drive, Suite 100. Nestled in an unassuming warehouse, the welcoming space offers alcoholic ginger beer plus grain-based beers. 4-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday. gingersrevenge.com

Zillicoah Beer Co. 870 Riverside Drive. Located along the French Broad River, the neighborhood brewery specializes in open-fermented farmhouse ales and lagers. 2-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. zillicoahbeer.com

South Asheville

12 Bones Brewing, 2350 Hendersonville Road. Asheville’s newest brewery is adjacent to the popular barbecue restaurant’s new location. 3-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday. 12bonesbrewing.com

Catawba Brewing Co., 63 Brook St. The Biltmore Village tasting room was the brewery’s first Asheville property. 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 2-10 p.m. Saturday, 2-9 p.m. Sunday. catawbabrewing.com

Fermented Nonsense Brewing, 100 Julian Shoals Drive, Unit 40. Located in the Craft Centric Taproom & Bottle Shop, this nanobrewery turns out small-batch, experimental beers. Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Monday, noon-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. fermentednonsense.com

French Broad River Brewery, 101 Fairview Road. One of Asheville’s oldest breweries recently expanded into a larger taproom with a sizable stage for live music. 1-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 1-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. frenchbroadbrewery.com

Hillman Beer, 25 Sweeten Creek Road. This small, family-owned brewery focuses on classic styles. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. hillmanbeer.com

Hi-Wire Brewing, 2 Huntsman Place. Affectionately dubbed The Big Top, the brewery’s production facility is also home to such festivals as fall’s Stout Bout. 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, 1-10 p.m. Sunday. hiwirebrewing.com

Sweeten Creek Brewing, 1127 Sweeten Creek Road. The neighborhood brewery has added a canning line and includes a popular sandwich shop. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday. sweetencreekbrewing.com

Thirsty Monk, 2 Town Square Blvd. The Biltmore Park pub offers copious outdoor seating. Noon-midnight Monday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday. monkpub.com

East Asheville

Brouwerïj Cursus Kĕmē, 155 Thompson St. The converted tractor-trailer repair shop along the banks of the Swannanoa River is home to creative takes on classic styles. 11 a.m.-close Friday-Sunday. cursuskeme.com

Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway. Asheville’s first craft brewery has a big indoor tasting room, a rooftop space and a meadow with live music. 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. highlandbrewing.com

Turgua Brewing, 27 Firefly Hollow Drive, Fairview. This small farmhouse brewery uses locally sourced ingredients in its beers. 4-7 p.m. Thursday, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. turguabrewing.com

Whistle Hop Brewing Co., 1278 Charlotte Highway, Fairview. The brewery is built inside old railroad cars and includes a patio. 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday, 4-9 p.m. Monday. whistlehop.com

River Arts District

New Belgium Brewing Co., 21 Craven St. The city’s biggest brewery ships its beer throughout the eastern U.S. The Liquid Center tasting room overlooks the French Broad River and a greenway. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. newbelgium.com/brewery/asheville

Wedge Brewing Co., 37 Payne’s Way and 5 Foundy St. Both located in the River Arts District, the original Payne’s Way brewery has a great view of a Norfolk Southern railroad line. The Foundy Street location on the Foundation property is next to 12 Bones Smokehouse. Both locations: noon-10 p.m. daily. wedgebrewing.com

Black Mountain

Black Mountain Brewing, 131 Broadway Ave. Brewmaster Jeff “Puff” Irvin, director of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College’s Craft Beverage Institute of the Southeast, focuses on session brews, including stouts, wheat beers, pale ales and cream ales. 2-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. blackmountainbrewing.com

Lookout Brewing Co., 103 S. Ridgeway Ave. The small-scale brewery turns out a big lineup of beers and is a popular local hangout. 2-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday. lookoutbrewing.com

Pisgah Brewing Co., 150 Eastside Drive. Famous for its pale ale, the brewery books big musical acts and local performers for its outdoor stage and inside the taproom. 4-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Sunday. pisgahbrewing.com

Weaverville

Blue Mountain Pizza and Brewpub, 55 N. Main St. The popular downtown café has a small brewery with house beers. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. bluemountainpizza.com

Eluvium Brewing Co., 11 Florida Ave. The downtown operation serves four house beers at a time alongside guest offerings. 4-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. eluviumbrewing.com

Zebulon Artisan Ales, 8 Merchants Alley. Just off Main Street, the brewery serves small pours and flights in its modest tasting room, as well as chilled 750-milliliter bottles that are also available to go. 1-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. zebulonbrewing.com

West Asheville

All Sevens Brewing, 777 Haywood Road. Located inside neighborhood stalwart Westville Pub, the year-old brewery serves traditional flagship styles alongside seasonal and experimental beers. 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. daily. allsevensavl.com

Archetype Brewing, 265 Haywood Road. The spacious taproom features a variety of beer styles, including recent forays into barrel aging. 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Sunday. archetypebrewing.com

Nantahala Brewing Co., 747 Haywood Road. The Bryson City-based brewery’s Asheville Outpost pours its barrel-aged and sour beers downstairs and 18 year-round and small-batch offerings upstairs. 4-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. nantahalabrewing.com

One World Brewing, 520 Haywood Road. The brewery’s second location and production site features a full bar and is a hot spot for live music. 3 p.m.-midnight Monday-Wednesday, noon-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, noon-midnight Sunday. oneworldbrewing.com

Oyster House Brewing Co., 625 Haywood Road. Famous for its Moonstone Oyster Stout, brewed with oyster shells, the neighborhood brewpub offers a nice selection of seafood. 3-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-midnight Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday. oysterhousebeers.com

UpCountry Brewing, 1042 Haywood Road. Operated by John Cochran, co-founder of Terrapin Beer Co. of Athens, Ga., it includes a restaurant and courtyard. 3-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. upcountrybrewing.com