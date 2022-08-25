Beer Scout: Ginger’s Revenge adds South Slope Lounge

Earlier this summer, shortly after celebrating five years of operation at their Riverside Drive brewery and taproom, Ginger’s Revenge co-owners Cristina and David Ackley informed their staff that there would be a “special release” in November. While the crew wondered what kind of creative alcoholic ginger beer might be joining their lineup, the Ackleys soon revealed their surprise answer: Cristina is expecting the couple’s first child in the fall.

RAMBLIN' MAN: Daidala Ciders founder Chris Heagney has added to his skillset since moving back to Portland, Ore. Photo courtesy of Daidala On-brand With Ginger’s Revenge adding its second location within sight of Urban Orchard Cider Co., it got Xpress thinking about the area’s other nonbeer alcoholic beverage producers and what happened to one of its newest additions. Intrepid imbibers may likewise have noticed the absence of Daidala Ciders, which launched in Asheville in 2017 and added a taproom in the Cotton Mill Studios the following year. Billed as a “nomadic cidery,” which allowed founder Chris Heagney to make imaginative, small-batch ciders on regional collaborators’ equipment to keep costs low, Daidala doubled down on that concept in September 2020, when Heagney moved back to Portland, Ore. “Like many, Daidala made a pivot in the way the business operated during the pandemic,” Heagney says. “For me, it was closing the retail space and focusing solely on distribution. Although it was sad to say goodbye to the cider bar, it was the right decision to make, and it opened the door to other opportunities.” While he traded one culturally rich city for another, Heagney nevertheless misses Asheville’s access to high-quality food, drinks and outdoor activities, as well as its diverse array of music venues and independent movie theaters. He’s also sad to miss out on Ciderfest NC this October but is enjoying the perks of returning to the town where he learned the cider side of fermentation nearly a decade ago at Reverend Nat’s Hard Cider. “In many ways, [Portland is] still one of the most exciting places to make cider in the country,” Heagney says. “There are many people making fantastic ciders from heirloom apples and fruit that has been bred specifically for cider making. There are also the hopped ciders, the wild cider and plenty of great fruited ciders. There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the craft in the Pacific Northwest.” The collaborative nature of Daidala has led to Heagney working with numerous cideries and breweries in the region, each time adjusting his recipes and processes in consideration of the equipment available at the host site. Along the way, Heagney has made several new ciders in Portland, as well as some classics that were carried over from Asheville. “I’ve tweaked recipes like Carolina Twang — now Cascadian Twang — which now includes hops to accompany the strong grapefruit character,” he says. “I’ve also done other variations on the sour/gose-style ciders that we’ve made in the past.” Additionally, Heagney has been assisting Kenyan Originals, a cider company in Kenya, with production strategies and recipe development. “I never imagined that cider would take me to East Africa,” he says. “It has been a wonderful experience traveling around the country and working with fresh ingredients that are not readily available in the U.S., such as passionfruit and cardamom.” Though Heagney doesn’t have plans to distribute to Asheville in the near future, he’d like to eventually add the area back to the company’s sales network. (“I would love any excuse to spend more time in North Carolina,” he says.) Until then, he’s navigating the unpredictability of supply chain and logistical obstacles that come with a focus on distribution, working through everything from extended lead times for label printing to increases in ingredient prices while maintaining his love for the craft. “New goals include expanding into new markets and working on offering new products,” he says. “Developing new ciders has always been a large part of Daidala’s operation — it keeps our customers engaged and preserves my passion for creativity and cider making.” To learn more, visit avl.mx/bwr.

Before the baby’s arrival, the Ackleys will also welcome another taproom into the mix. Slated for a late August opening, the South Slope Lounge is at 32 Banks Ave., in the former Wehrloom Honey and Meadery space.

“We’ve been talking about a second taproom location for years,” David says. “Our taproom at the brewery is not walkable, so it’s been on our minds for a while to figure out a situation that can get more walk-in traffic. And when we saw this one become available, we jumped at it.”

Lounge lizards

The Lounge can fit around 80 people and will have 17 taps, pouring Ginger’s Revenge’s year-round beers, rotating seasonal offerings — including Cucumber Lime Basil Peppermint (summer) and Caramelized Fig & Vanilla (winter) — and small-batch beers available exclusively in the tasting room. Among the other options are nonalcoholic beverages, rotating guest taps of traditional beer and eventually draft ginger beer cocktails, made possible by recent changes to state laws.

The new location, says Cristina “will allow us to do some playful things that we haven’t had the tap space to do.”

Visitors can access the Lounge on Banks Avenue through the doors between Buxton Hall Barbecue and Catawba Brewing Co., or via Buxton Avenue in the alleyway behind Green Man Brewery’s Dirty Jack’s taproom. Since the space was already a tasting room, converting it to meet Ginger’s Revenge’s needs has involved minimal work. The Ackleys kept the drawers from beehive boxes that the previous tenants installed and had the walls painted teal in honor of Lime Agave, the guitarist in the fictional band that adorns Ginger’s Revenge’s branding.

“We envisioned a space where ‘Ginger and her band’ would go to hang out after band practice, giggle a little and be creative,” says Tammy Combs, tasting room manager. “Lime Agave is known to play well with others and is our Siren of Soul — and as a team we decided who better to be the inspiration for our South Slope Lounge? She is a total vibe.”

Consistency crew

As is the case at the Riverside Drive location, the Ackleys will carry bar snacks from fellow local producers such as Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn and Roots Hummus. Patrons are also welcome to bring in food from the growing number of neighboring options, including such recent additions as Harvest Pizzeria and Green Man Eats, which opened Aug. 18 in the former French Broad Chocolate Factory & Tasting Room.

With the growth, the Ackleys are looking to distribute Ginger’s Revenge products outside North Carolina — eventually in cans, though considering the current aluminum shortage, they’re sticking with glass bottles for now. The Lounge also offers the ability to expand programming, adding more intimate options like seminars and singer/songwriter performances while keeping amplified concerts at the Riverside space.

The expansion is especially notable for a business that started out as a two-person operation. Though David is coy about whether he envisioned Ginger’s Revenge being this successful when he first started making ginger beer at home a decade ago, or even as his products began attracting a following at Just Brew It and other homebrew festivals, the Ackleys’ belief in their alternative beverage has proved them to be nothing short of visionaries.

“We definitely saw the potential,” he says. “We were paying attention to the beer industry and had seen what hard cider was doing. We felt like we had an opportunity in that group to create something different.”

In doing so, the brewery has become known as a welcoming place where craft beverage consumers can have a memorable experience — a reputation that’s at the core of the Ackleys’ goals for the Lounge.

“David and I both have long backgrounds in customer service. We see it as that interaction with someone is your opportunity to make their day better, and all of our team members embrace that,” Cristina says. “Having an inclusive space feels really important for us. We say ‘No matter your beverage persuasion,’ so that even people who don’t drink [alcohol] have cool options.”

To learn more, visit avl.mx/bws.