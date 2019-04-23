Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 23-29

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Oskar Blues Brewery‘s Steep Coast Strata DIPA (8.0% ABV) is currently available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft. The first installment in the brewery’s new Steep Coast Mountain IPA Series will spotlight one hop varietal at a time, with Zappa, Southern Passion and Enigma versions to follow later this year.

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases four different IPAs, dubbed 4-Way IPAs (6.8 percent ABV), on Saturday, April 27. The beers were made with the same base IPA, brewed with malted Carolina Gold 2 Row from Carolina Malt House, then divided into four fermenters and dry hopped with a different hop: Calypso, Citra, Fuggle and Loral. Each of the beers were then bottle conditioned using local wildflower honey. Each version will be available in 750 milliliter bottles for $11 each, in individual pours or in $6 flights of four.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases its fifth barrel-aged packaged product, Sour Red Ale with Blood Oranges, on Saturday, April 27.

Small-batch beers and ciders

UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Bad Bad Leroy Brown Ale (5.9% ABV), on Wednesday, April 24, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom.

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Blushing Belgian Blonde, aged on boysenberry and apricot, on Wednesday, April 24, followed by the first in a series of flavored seltzers on Friday, April 26. Initial offerings include Blood Orange Apricot, Blueberry Lemon and Lime Mango with ABVs between 4.5-6%.

Catawba taps a Session Brut IPA on Thursday, April 25, at all four of its locations.

Highland Brewing Co. releases Amy's ESB (5.4% ABV), hopped with Fuggle and Celeia and crafted by head brewer Jamie Rowe, and Galaxy IPA (6.6% ABV), brewed with more than five pounds of per barrel of its titular hop on Friday, April 25.

Hillman Beer celebrates its second anniversary on Saturday, April 27, with the release of 2 Down Doppel Bock.

. Ginger’s Revenge releases a Bloody Mary ginger beer on Sunday, April 28.

Special events