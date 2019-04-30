Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 30-May 6

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases two new packaged products on Friday, May 3, available exclusively at its taproom. A Cursed Path to Nowhere Imperial Stout (12.5% ABV), brewed with Counter Culture coffee, hazelnuts, vanilla bean and Vietnamese cinnamon, will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $15 each with a limit of two per person. From Darkness There Will Be Light DIPA (8.2% ABV), double dry-hopped with Enigma, Galaxy and Mosaic Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to the aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial is currently pouring The Departure of Souls IPA with Tangerine and Peach (7% ABV).

(7% ABV). UpCountry Brewing Co. releases “You Can Call Me Al” Amber Lager (5% ABV), on Wednesday, May 1, at its West Asheville location and the following day at its Brevard taproom.

Fermented Nonsense Brewing releases Skywalker’s Banthanilla Milkshake IPA, brewed with with turbinado sugar, vanilla, coconut palm sugar, lactose and blueberry juice, on Saturday, May 4.

New breweries