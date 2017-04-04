Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 4-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has teamed with Interboro Spirits and Ales and the acclaimed hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to make Stay G-O-L-D IPA. Starting Friday, April 7, at 2 p.m., the beer will be available exclusively at the taproom in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will not see distribution. The following day, the brewery releases two bottles: Garden of Earthly Delights, a saison fermented with house-mixed culture and aged on North Carolina carrots, grapefruit, ginger, lemon verbena and sea salt, then bottle conditioned, and Cicadae Mortis, a mixed culture spelt saison brewed in collaboration with Kent Falls Brewing. Both new beers are available in 750-milliliter bottles for $16 each. A limited number of 2016 Garden of Earthly Delights bottles, featuring white peppercorns, cucumber, turmeric and tangerine peel, will also be available for purchase.
Small-batch beers
- Burial Beer Co. taps its latest single-hop Ceremonial Session IPA (4 percent ABV), this one featuring Amarillo, on Wednesday, April 5, followed by The Sandlot-inspired Hamilton Porter (5.5 percent ABV), brewed with cinnamon, honey, dark malts, lactose, vanilla and cocoa nibs, on Thursday, April 6.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases a European-style Pilsner on Thursday, April 6. The beer is made with German noble and Idaho No. 7 hops.
- Cigar City Brewing Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout will be available in the Oskar Blues Brewery taproom on Saturday, April 7, at 6 p.m.
Special events
- Bruisin’ Ales‘ free weekly tasting takes place Thursday, April 6, from 5-7 p.m. and features selections from Foothills Brewing. Samples of the Winston-Salem brewery’s core items will be poured along with the newest additions to its #CraftHappiness IPA Project, which has replaced Hop of the Month. A bottle of Bourbon Barrel-aged Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout will also be raffled off with proceeds going to #CraftHappiness’ collaborations with Winston-Salem’s charitable organizations. Then on Friday, April 7, representatives from Blackberry Farm Brewery will stop by the bottle shop from 5-7 p.m. for a free tasting of the brewery’s American farmhouse beers.
- Hops & Vines continues its complimentary weekly tastings on Friday, April 7, from 6-8 p.m. with samples from Oskar Blues Brewery.
- On Saturday, April 8, at noon, Burial Beer Co. serves as a host for Allagash Brewing Co.‘s Saison Day. Over 20 saisons from Wicked Weed Brewing, Blackberry Farm Brewery, Oxbow Beer, Allagash and Burial will be served. The full tap list is available here. An Allagash brewer will be in attendance to answer any beer questions attendants may have.
