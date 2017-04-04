Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 4-10

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has teamed with Interboro Spirits and Ales and the acclaimed hip-hop duo Run the Jewels to make Stay G-O-L-D IPA. Starting Friday, April 7, at 2 p.m., the beer will be available exclusively at the taproom in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and will not see distribution. The following day, the brewery releases two bottles: Garden of Earthly Delights, a saison fermented with house-mixed culture and aged on North Carolina carrots, grapefruit, ginger, lemon verbena and sea salt, then bottle conditioned, and Cicadae Mortis, a mixed culture spelt saison brewed in collaboration with Kent Falls Brewing. Both new beers are available in 750-milliliter bottles for $16 each. A limited number of 2016 Garden of Earthly Delights bottles, featuring white peppercorns, cucumber, turmeric and tangerine peel, will also be available for purchase.

Small-batch beers

Burial Beer Co. taps its latest single-hop Ceremonial Session IPA (4 percent ABV), this one featuring Amarillo, on Wednesday, April 5, followed by The Sandlot-inspired Hamilton Porter (5.5 percent ABV), brewed with cinnamon, honey, dark malts, lactose, vanilla and cocoa nibs, on Thursday, April 6.

(4 percent ABV), this one featuring Amarillo, on Wednesday, April 5, followed by The Sandlot-inspired (5.5 percent ABV), brewed with cinnamon, honey, dark malts, lactose, vanilla and cocoa nibs, on Thursday, April 6. Catawba Brewing Co. releases a European-style Pilsner on Thursday, April 6. The beer is made with German noble and Idaho No. 7 hops.

on Thursday, April 6. The beer is made with German noble and Idaho No. 7 hops. Cigar City Brewing Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout will be available in the Oskar Blues Brewery taproom on Saturday, April 7, at 6 p.m.

Special events