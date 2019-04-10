Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 9-15

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Thirsty Monk Brewery releases two beers on Wednesday, April 10, at both of its locations: Grace Sour Blend , a brewer’s selection from Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project’s origin barrels and petit sour foudres, custom blended for Thirsty Monk, and Brett Brut Rose IPA , brewed in Denver in collaboration with Crooked Stave, featuring German hops a mixed culture of Crooked Stave’s house Brett strains.

, a brewer’s selection from Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project’s origin barrels and petit sour foudres, custom blended for Thirsty Monk, and , brewed in Denver in collaboration with Crooked Stave, featuring German hops a mixed culture of Crooked Stave’s house Brett strains. UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Starfish and Coffee Blonde Ale (5.3% ABV) — brewed with honey, honey malt and cold brewed coffee from Counter Culture — in both its West Asheville and Brevard taprooms on Wednesday, April 10.

(5.3% ABV) — brewed with honey, honey malt and cold brewed coffee from Counter Culture — in both its West Asheville and Brevard taprooms on Wednesday, April 10. Highland Brewing Co. taps Ville to Ville IPA (6.4% ABV) on Friday, April 12, hopped with Centennial, Cascade, Simcoe, Blanc and Ekuanot and featuring such Riverbend Malt House products as its 2-Row, malted wheat, malted oats and Munich malt.

(6.4% ABV) on Friday, April 12, hopped with Centennial, Cascade, Simcoe, Blanc and Ekuanot and featuring such Riverbend Malt House products as its 2-Row, malted wheat, malted oats and Munich malt. Ginger’s Revenge releases a Sweet Lemon ginger beer on Sunday, April 14.

Special events