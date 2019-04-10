Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings April 9-15

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Thirsty Monk Brewery releases two beers on Wednesday, April 10, at both of its locations: Grace Sour Blend, a brewer’s selection from Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project’s origin barrels and petit sour foudres, custom blended for Thirsty Monk, and Brett Brut Rose IPA, brewed in Denver in collaboration with Crooked Stave, featuring German hops a mixed culture of Crooked Stave’s house Brett strains.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Starfish and Coffee Blonde Ale (5.3% ABV) — brewed with honey, honey malt and cold brewed coffee from Counter Culture — in both its West Asheville and Brevard taprooms on Wednesday, April 10.
- Highland Brewing Co. taps Ville to Ville IPA (6.4% ABV) on Friday, April 12, hopped with Centennial, Cascade, Simcoe, Blanc and Ekuanot and featuring such Riverbend Malt House products as its 2-Row, malted wheat, malted oats and Munich malt.
- Ginger’s Revenge releases a Sweet Lemon ginger beer on Sunday, April 14.
Special events
- UpCountry‘s Brevard taproom has its grand opening party on Sunday, April 14, starting at noon. The family-friendly and dog-friendly event features free live music, a wide selection of beers on tap and food for purchase.
- All Sevens Brewing celebrates its first anniversary on Monday, April 15.
