Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 10-16

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Blue Ghost Brewing Co. currently has I’m Dreaming of a White Stout Christmas (6.8% ABV), aged on cocoa nibs, fresh toasted coconut and roasted almonds, for sale in 22-ounce bottles and on draft.

(45% ABV) on Friday, Dec. 13. The beer brandy is made from distilling Wicked Weed’s Milk & Cookies Imperial Stout and aging it for months in used bourbon/beer barrels. Only 600 individually numbered 750-milliliter bottles will be sold for $59.95 each at The Chemist’s bottle shop, beginning at 2 p.m. Wicked Weed’s Cultura location and Chemist’s Antidote bar will be featuring boilermaker specials with the Milk & Cookies Bierbrand and Barrel Aged Milk & Cookies, plus special cocktails and house-made cookies served with Barrel Aged Milk & Cookies pours. Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Scooties Stout (6% ABV), brewed with vanilla and raspberries, on Friday, Dec. 13. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99 and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders