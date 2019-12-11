Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 10-16

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Blue Ghost Brewing Co. currently has I’m Dreaming of a White Stout Christmas (6.8% ABV), aged on cocoa nibs, fresh toasted coconut and roasted almonds, for sale in 22-ounce bottles and on draft.
- Wicked Weed Brewing and The Chemist release their collaborative Milk & Cookies Bierbrand (45% ABV) on Friday, Dec. 13. The beer brandy is made from distilling Wicked Weed’s Milk & Cookies Imperial Stout and aging it for months in used bourbon/beer barrels. Only 600 individually numbered 750-milliliter bottles will be sold for $59.95 each at The Chemist’s bottle shop, beginning at 2 p.m. Wicked Weed’s Cultura location and Chemist’s Antidote bar will be featuring boilermaker specials with the Milk & Cookies Bierbrand and Barrel Aged Milk & Cookies, plus special cocktails and house-made cookies served with Barrel Aged Milk & Cookies pours.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Scooties Stout (6% ABV), brewed with vanilla and raspberries, on Friday, Dec. 13. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99 and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Blue Ghost is currently pouring Irish Goodbye Brown Porter (6% ABV).
- Guidon Brewing Co. is currently pouring a Cask English Brown Ale from its beer engine.
- Oyster House Brewing Co. is currently pouring Hamish Oatmeal Brown Ale (6.3% ABV) and a cask Tart Cherry and Mango I.P.A.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a White Tea White Ale (4.7% ABV), brewed with a blend of white tea, juniper and hibiscus sourced from Asheville’s The Spice & Tea Exchange, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at all four of its taprooms.
- Oskar Blues Brewery releases Winter Warmer American Strong Ale (6.8% ABV), made with vanilla bean, cinnamon, nutmeg, cacao nibs, orange peel and pecan, on Thursday, Dec. 12, to commemorate its seventh anniversary in Brevard.
