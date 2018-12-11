Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Dec. 11-17

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

As part of its Second Anniversary Party on Saturday, Dec. 15, UpCountry Brewing Co. releases bottles of Tripel Lindy , its wine barrel-aged Belgian-style tripel.

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can and single bottle release at noon Saturday, Dec. 15. Land of Eternity Rolling Plains Lager (8 percent ABV), a collaboration with Austin-based Jester King Brewery, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. Inhabited by Ghosts DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with Strata, Mosaic and Azacca, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Beneath Cascading Tides Golden Sour Ale (10 percent ABV), a collaboration with Portland, Ore.'s Cascade Brewing Co., aged in French oak chardonnay barrels for 10 months with Burial's house culture, then rested on dried peach noyaux and bottle conditioned with apricot juice, will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $12.

Small-batch beers and ciders

UpCountry taps a fresh batch of What's the Dill? Dill Pickle Gose (4.5 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Dec. 12. The beer takes the brewery's house gose recipe and infuses it with over 4 pounds per barrel of fresh cucumbers, pickling spices and aromatic dill.

**NEW** Oskar Blues Brewery releases No Place Like Home Saison, made with locally foraged ingredients, on Wednesday, Dec. 12, and Concept IPA (7.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, Dec. 13.

(4 percent ABV) and (6 percent ABV), roll out Thursday, Dec. 13. Then for the brewery’s yearly Velvet Magnum Xmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 15, taproom exclusives will be (6 percent ABV); (10 percent ABV); (6.8 percent ABV); (10 percent ABV); and (6.8 percent ABV). Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Winter Warmer on Thursday, Dec. 13, at all of its locations.

As part of its third anniversary festivities on Saturday, Dec. 15, Sweeten Creek Brewing Co. releases Scootie's Spiced Stout.

Special events