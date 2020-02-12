Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 11-17

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

DSSOLVR has two new packaged releases on Friday, Feb. 14: Desktop Vacation (4.1% ABV), a Kölsch/Märzen hybrid hopped with Noble Cascade and Azacca, brewed in collaboration with Portland, Maine’s Definitive Brewing Co., and Never Ending Sky (5.5% ABV), a Helles hopped with Tettnang and Hallertauer Mittelfruh. Both beers will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Unbridled Stallion Imperial America Red Ale (8.5% ABV) on Friday, Feb. 14. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland is currently pouring Chocolate Bonbon Stout with Cherries (7.1% ABV), the latest release in its series of stouts inspired by French Broad Chocolates’s bonbons.

Catawba Brewing Co. taps Raspberry Cobbler Sour on Thursday, Feb. 13, at all four of its taprooms.

on Thursday, Feb. 13, at all four of its taprooms. Wicked Weed Brewing releases Hose It Down Brown Ale on Thursday, Feb. 13, at all of its locations. The beer was made with firefighter Neil Spencer, the recent chili cook-off winner at Wicked Weed West. $1 of every pour will be donated to the Asheville Fire Fighters Association Foundation.

