Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 20-26

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
Hillman Funky Cold Medusa
Photo courtesy of Hillman Beer

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Small-batch beers

  • Hillman Beer is currently pouring Funky Cold Medusa (7 percent ABV), a New England IPA fermented with 100 percent brettanomyces and made in collaboration with The Whale Craft Beer Collective, where it is also on tap.
  • Burial Beer Co. has four new releases this week. Pastures Ablaze Smoked Lager (5.5 percent ABV) — Shadowclock Pilsner infused with lapsang souchong black tea — will be tapped Tuesday, Feb. 20, along with a fresh batch of Tin Cup Camp Stout (5 percent ABV), this time made with Counter Culture Coffee’s La Golondrina single-origin coffee bean from Colombia. Thursday, Feb. 22, brings Tiny Haunting Specks of Life Dry-Hopped Sour Ale with Brettanomyces (3.8 percent ABV), made with Mosaic hops, followed by To Rise Through the Ashes Chai Imperial Stout with Black Tea (10 percent ABV) on Friday, Feb. 23.
  • Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Maibock (8.4 percent ABV) on Thursday, Feb. 22, at all four of its tasting rooms. The strong golden lager is brewed with pilsner and Munich malts and German Noble hops.
  • Highland Brewing Co. celebrates its rebranding and taproom renovation Friday, Feb. 23, noon-10 p.m. with 10 special releases. On tap will be Little Hump Spring Ale (brewed for the first time since 2015), Razor Wit Belgian-style Wheat (brewed for the first time since 2014), AVL IPA (the brewery’s newest year-round beer), Cold Mountain Winter AleImperial Cold Mountain Winter AleBlack Watch Double Chocolate Milk StoutDrew’s Scotch AleDr. Drei and the G-Funk IPA (the brewery’s first brett beer), Vintage 20th Anniversary Scotch Ale and FRANK (Imperial Stout with French broad chocolate, blueberries and vanilla).

Special events

  • The Black Cloud hosts The Cloud Bears Fruit on Friday, Feb. 23, featuring a selection of fruit beers. Offerings include Against the Grain Brewery/Mikkeller Bloody Show Blood Orange PilsnerClown Shoes Beer Mango KolschBallast Point Brewing Co. Grapefruit Sculpin IPAStillwater Artisan Ales Gnam Gnam DIPA with Mango, Lemongrass and ChiliTarboro Brewing Co. Seed Spitter Watermelon GoseInnovation Brewing Blueberry and Blackberry Sour and Zebulon Artisan Ales Petite Raspberry Sour.
  • On Saturday, Feb. 24, Thirsty Monk hosts Cuvee Van de Keizer Day at its downtown Belgian Bar. Gouden Carolus Cuvee Van de Keizer Blauw and Rood will be on tap along with other draft offerings. Glassware will also be available.
  • The AVL Beer Expo takes place Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-7 p.m. at the Masonic Temple. Tickets are available online. For more information about the event, read Tony Kiss’ preview.
SHARE
About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.