Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 25-March 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Zebulon Artisan Ales has released Original IPA circa 1850 (for Alexandra David-Neel) (8% ABV). The historical recreation of IPA as it tasted in India back when England sent extra hoppy pale ale to its colonists was aged for a full year in oak barrels with Brettanomyces, then dry-hopped with East Kent Golding. The beer is available in 500 milliliter bottles for $9 each and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. releases Tonin' the Barbarian IPA, double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, Mandarina, Sabro, HBC 472 and Mosaic Cryo, on Friday, Feb. 28. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Archetype Brewing is currently pouring Lunar Effect Hazy IPA at both of its taprooms.

Special events