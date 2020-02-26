Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 25-March 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Zebulon Artisan Ales has released Original IPA circa 1850 (for Alexandra David-Neel) (8% ABV). The historical recreation of IPA as it tasted in India back when England sent extra hoppy pale ale to its colonists was aged for a full year in oak barrels with Brettanomyces, then dry-hopped with East Kent Golding. The beer is available in 500 milliliter bottles for $9 each and on draft.
- Burial Beer Co. releases Tonin’ the Barbarian IPA, double dry-hopped with Mosaic, Simcoe, Mandarina, Sabro, HBC 472 and Mosaic Cryo, on Friday, Feb. 28. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Archetype Brewing is currently pouring Lunar Effect Hazy IPA at both of its taprooms.
Special events
- The second yearly Brew Horizons Beer Festival takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, 2-6 p.m. Look for Tony Kiss’ preview of the event later this week.
- Eurisko Beer Co.‘s 2nd Twin Peaks Day celebration takes place Saturday, Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m.-midnight. Special house beers brewed for the occasion include Helloooooooo!!! (5% ABV), a Helles lager, featuring additions of Yemeni coffee; Pennycup Coffee Porter (7% ABV), the brewery’s house porter featuring additions of Sumatran Jambi coffee; Good Night, Margaret (4.6% ABV), a session oatmeal stout with lactose; Freshly Squeezed (4.5% ABV), a German-style pilsner with cherry; and Through the Darkness (12.3% ABV), an imperial stout featuring additions of Yemeni coffee and vanilla. Guest beers on tap include Yukon Sucker Punch (7.2% ABV), a hazy IPA with cherry and vanilla, brewed in collaboration with The Whale; Zebulon‘s Me and the Devil #3 (10.1% ABV), an imperial milk stout with cacao nibs, and Petite Cerize (5.2% ABV), a wild ale aged on second-use cherries and Montmorency cherry juice; Zillocoah Beer Co.‘s Blossom (5.2% ABV), a foudre-aged ale, aged on 3,200 pounds of Montmorency cherries; and DSSOLVR‘s The Water and the Well (3.8% ABV), a dark kölsch featuring additions of coffee.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.