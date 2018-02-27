Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Feb. 27-March 5

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Highland Brewing Co. releases this year’s batch of Imperium Russian Imperial Stout (8 percent ABV) on Friday, March 2, at the brewery. This year’s Imperium was brewed with vanilla, 400 pounds of toasted coconut and coffee from Nashville-based coffee roaster Bongo.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases this year's Peanut Butter Jelly Time brown ale (5.7 percent ABV), the brewery's most popular Specialty Series beer, at all four Catawba locations on Friday, March 2. This light brown ale brewed with raspberry purée and whole roasted North Carolina peanuts, will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Find it at all four Catawba tasting rooms, the Palmetto Brewing tasting room in Charleston and within a five-state distribution area. The Peanut Butter Jelly Time release party will also see the debut of four specialty variations of the beer, including Concord grape, blackberry, strawberry-rhubarb and a mystery version. These small-batch beers were brewed in Catawba's Asheville and Charlotte brew houses, and will be available in their tasting rooms and in very limited distribution. A special PBJT flight will be offered exclusively in Catawba tasting rooms while supplies last.

Small-batch beers

In addition to the PBJT variants, Catawba taps an Australian Pale Ale (5.6 percent ABV), hopped entirely with Galaxy, on Thursday, March 1, at all four locations. In Asheville tasting rooms, $1 from each pint of Australian Pale Ale will be donated to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Western North Carolina. The public is invited to Catawba’s South Slope location at 6 p.m. on the release day for a fundraising event hosted by the nonprofit. On Friday, March 2, Catawba also releases Friki Tiki Kiwi IPA (6.5 percent ABV).

Special events