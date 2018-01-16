Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Jan. 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. releases its latest batch of Ceremonial Session IPA on Friday, Jan. 18, on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. As always, this 4 percent ABV session IPA was brewed with pilsner malt, flaked barley, wheat and oats. This batch is dry-hopped with 100 percent Mosaic and Simcoe Lupulin powder.

Small-batch beers

**NEW** Wedge Brewing is currently pouring two new offerings from its Foundation production facility. An 8.7 percent ABV Imperial Stout will be only be available at the Foundation, while a 3.3 percent ABV English Dark Mild will be pouring at both locations.

Highland Brewing Co. and Black Star Line Brewing tap a collaboration beer, Baldwin's Brew, on Friday, Jan. 19, at Highland's tasting room. Baldwin's Brew is an orange chocolate stout brewed with fresh orange puree and chocolate from French Broad Chocolates. The name honors writer James Baldwin, whose home in France was surrounded by orange trees.

Thirsty Monk taps the latest iteration of Brother Joe's Coffee Stout on Friday, Jan. 19, at both Monk locations. Brother Joe's is finished with Pennycup Co. Medium Roast coffee, featuring coffee beans sourced from the Waghi Valley, Papua New Guinea.

Special events