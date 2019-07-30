Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 30-Aug. 5

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, Aug. 2. To Forsake These Demented Ramblings IPA (7.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Motueka and Chinook, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16, exclusively at the taproom. Bonedagger Pale Ale (5.5% ABV), newly reimagined with doses of Citra, Vic Secret, Cascade, Comet and Simcoe cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $12 and will see limited distribution.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged products also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial is currently pouring Into the Eyes of the Maker Golden Sour Ale with Pomegranate (6.6% ABV) and What We Imagined IPA (7% ABV), dry-hopped with Cashmere, Comet and Chinook, and double-dry hopped with Aussie Galaxy.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Dark Sour with Black Cherries on Thursday, Aug. 1, at all four of its locations.
- Sweeten Creek Brewing releases Eedberre (Strawberry) Hefeweizen Bier on Friday, Aug. 2.
