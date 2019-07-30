Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings July 30-Aug. 5

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, Aug. 2. To Forsake These Demented Ramblings IPA (7.5% ABV), double dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic, Motueka and Chinook, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16, exclusively at the taproom. Bonedagger Pale Ale (5.5% ABV), newly reimagined with doses of Citra, Vic Secret, Cascade, Comet and Simcoe cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $12 and will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders