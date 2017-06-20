Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. will release the latest batches of two canned offerings this week. On Wednesday, June 21, Surf Wax IPA will return, and on Friday, June 23, Blade and Sheath dry-hopped farmhouse ale will make its comeback. Both beers will be available on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, and both will see limited distribution.

Small-batch beers

Burial tapped two new small-batch draft offerings on Monday, June 19. Waves Crash Upon Us Pale Ale with Brettanomyces was brewed with a malt bill of pilsner and oats, hopped with Motueka, Eureka and Southern Cross and fermented with a house blend of brettanomyces in primary. The Ocean Swallows the Sun Hibiscus Gose is a modern gose soured using oak barrels to age the beer on Burial’s house lactobacillus and brewed with a blend of sea salts, hibiscus and rosehips.

was brewed with a malt bill of pilsner and oats, hopped with Motueka, Eureka and Southern Cross and fermented with a house blend of brettanomyces in primary. is a modern gose soured using oak barrels to age the beer on Burial’s house lactobacillus and brewed with a blend of sea salts, hibiscus and rosehips. Wedge Brewing Co. will release its latest summer seasonal on Wednesday, June 21. Apricot Pale Ale is a 5.6 percent ABV fruit-forward pale ale brewed with Canadian pilsen and crystal malts and Cascade hops and fermented on 252 pounds of apricot purée.

is a 5.6 percent ABV fruit-forward pale ale brewed with Canadian pilsen and crystal malts and Cascade hops and fermented on 252 pounds of apricot purée. Catawba Brewing Co. taps an American-style Hefeweizen (5.0 percent ABV) on Thursday, June 22, at all Catawba locations. The beer was brewed with malted wheat and lightly hopped with Mount Hood, then fermented with a hefeweizen yeast strain that produces subtle esters and phenols.

Special events