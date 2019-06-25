Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 25-July 1

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, June 28. The Things We Conjure IPA (7.2% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Highland Park Brewery and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Vic Secret, Nugget and Ekuanot Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. It will see limited distribution. The Tearing of Flesh From Bone DIPA (8.2% ABV), hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado and a final dose of Mosaic Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom.

Small-batch beers and ciders