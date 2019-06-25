Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 25-July 1

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Friday, June 28. The Things We Conjure IPA (7.2% ABV), brewed in collaboration with Highland Park Brewery and double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Vic Secret, Nugget and Ekuanot Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16. It will see limited distribution. The Tearing of Flesh From Bone DIPA (8.2% ABV), hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado and a final dose of Mosaic Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Simcoe Pale Ale (5% ABV) and Orange Cream Gose (4% ABV) at both of its locations.
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged releases also being available on draft, Burial is currently pouring Parallel Delusions Weissbier (4.9% ABV), a collaboration with Wayfinder Beer and Heater Allen Brewing.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps IPA Lite (4% ABV) on Thursday, June 27, at all four of its taprooms.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases Hawaiian Lounge Juice (8% ABV) — brewed with mango and passionfruit, along with Summit, Citra, Azacca and Mosaic hops — in its Meadow space on Friday, June 28.
- Eurisko Beer Co. releases My Little Coconut Hazy Lactose DIPA, brewed in collaboration with DSSOLVR, on Friday, June 28. The beer was hopped with Wakatu, Waimea and Azzaca, then infused with navel orange, grapefruit and mandarin zest, plus a generous amount of coconut.
- Urban Orchard Cider Co. taps this year’s batch of Boys of Summer, made with watermelon and mint, on Friday, June 28.
