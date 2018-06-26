Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings June 26-July 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Soulshine Kölsch on Friday, June 29. The German-style summer ale is a collaboration with outdoor clothing and gear maker Mountain Khakis of Jackson Hole, Wyo., and part of the Soulshine Project, inspired by the two companies’ “shared mission to protect lands and waterways, making connections between people and nature.” A portion of all proceeds from Soulshine Kölsch benefits the Catawba Lands Conservancy. The beer will be available in full distribution in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

Small-batch beers and ciders

On Tuesday, June 26, Burial Beer Co. taps Machete Mixed Culture Farmhouse Ale (6 percent ABV), hopped with Huell Melon, Tettnang and Saaz and aged upon Grains of Paradise. It will be followed on Thursday, June 28, by Hysteria At Dawn Red Velvet Ale (4.5 percent ABV), which was aged upon vanilla bean and cocoa nibs.

(6 percent ABV), hopped with Huell Melon, Tettnang and Saaz and aged upon Grains of Paradise. It will be followed on Thursday, June 28, by (4.5 percent ABV), which was aged upon vanilla bean and cocoa nibs. Catawba taps an American Light Lager on Thursday, June 28, at both of its Asheville taprooms.

on Thursday, June 28, at both of its Asheville taprooms. On Friday, June 29, Urban Orchard Cider Co. releases its annual Boys of Summer (6 percent ABV) cider in honor of Independence Day. The semisweet cider is made with fresh local watermelons and mint.

(6 percent ABV) cider in honor of Independence Day. The semisweet cider is made with fresh local watermelons and mint. UpCountry Brewing Co. starts its Allison’s Creation Station series Friday, June 29, at 5 p.m. Each week at that time, two kegs of two different infused beers by new brewer Allison Carr will be tapped.

Special events