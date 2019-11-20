Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 19-25

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Twin Leaf Brewery releases this year’s Rosemary IPA, made with locally-sourced rosemary and hopped with Amarillo, Simcoe and Sarachi Ace, on Friday, Nov. 22, It will be available in 500 milliliter bottles and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Beer Keto (4.5% ABV), a low-calorie, low-carb ale, made with
orange, lemon and lime zests, at both of its locations.
- **NEW** Oyster House Brewing Co. is currently pouring Grim Winter IPA (6.9% ABV), brewed with Golden Promise Malt and hopped with Crystal and Centennial.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Blackberry Lemon Tart, brewed with fresh lemon peel and blackberries, on Thursday, Nov. 21, at all four of its taprooms. $1 per pint sold will be donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
- Micah Town Brewing taps Devil’s Whip Mexican Chocolate Stout, brewed with dried ancho, guajillo, chipotle and habanero peppers, Vietnamese cinnamon and liquid cacao, on Friday, Nov. 22.
